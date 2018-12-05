Can you guess which holiday movie is Illinois’ favorite?

Your favorite holiday movie could be determined by which state you live in Streaming Observer says. | Sun-Times file photo

Nothing beats a mug of hot chocolate, a crackling fire and turning on a holiday movie to really feel the warm and fuzzies this time of year.

But did you know that your favorite Christmas flick might depend on which state you live in?

StreamingObserver, a streaming technology blog, used data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to determine which holiday movie each state was searching for the most this time of year. It put the list together with the help of MindnetAnalytics, a media monitoring platform. The list was released Wednesday.

The most popular holiday movie in Illinois was “Home Alone,” which filmed many scenes in a house in north suburban Winnetka. “Home Alone” was also the favorite in Indiana, according to the list.

“Home Alone,” “Gremlins” and “Scrooged” were some of the most popular movies in the country. “It’s a Wonderful Life” wasn’t any state’s favorite.

Some unconventional favorites were “Die Hard” and “Batman Returns,” which get watched a lot during the holiday season despite being atypical Christmas movies.