Jussie Smollett case spawns protests in downtown Chicago

Competing protests were planned for downtown Monday morning — all stemming from the decision to drop charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has endured fierce criticism, both locally and nationally, for her office’s decision in March to dismiss the 16 felony disorderly conduct charges.

“The conduct of her office from the very beginning of this cases was highly, highly suspicious,” Martin Preib, the FOP’s second vice president, told the Chicago Sun-Times last week.

The FOP was planning a protest at 11 a.m. outside 69 W. Washington, where Foxx’s office is located.

At 10 a.m., “faith leaders and community stakeholders” planned to hold a rally in support of Foxx at Chicago Temple, 77 W. Washington.

“Kim has spent her whole life fighting for reform and she does not deserve this treatment,” according to a statement from the group, which was expected to include the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Michael Pfleger and Ja’Mal Green.

A third protest was set for 10:30 a.m. at Daley Plaza, where demonstrators were expected to call for “police accountability” and an “end to undue Fraternal Order of Police influence in Chicago’s criminal justice system.”

