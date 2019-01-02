Kanye West skipping Coachella over disagreement about stage size

In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event held at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park during New York Fashion Week in New York. | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File

If you were hoping for a little Ye in your life at Coachella, it looks like you may be out of luck.

Kanye West has reportedly pulled out of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to multiple reports.

This morning, TMZ said negotiations fell through due to disagreements over the stage. “Kanye made it clear he wouldn’t perform on a traditional 60×40 foot stage because it was ‘artistically limiting,'” TMZ reported. “Goldenvoice, which produces the festival, would not allow the stage to be altered or removed for Ye’s performance.”

Consequence of Sound reported that it also independently confirmed Kanye’s cancellation.

“When Coachella organizers Goldenvoice said they were unwilling to accommodate Kanye’s request, the two sides mutually agreed to part ways,” Consequence of Sound founder and publisher Alex Young wrote.

RELATED

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West expecting 4th child

The Kanye rumors seemed plausible earlier this year, after a Kardashian family trust bought a seven-bedroom property in nearby La Quinta on August 8.

The music blog previously reported that Justin Timberlake, another rumored headliner, would not appear at the 2019 festival, scheduled for April 12-14 and 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. After postponing his remaining 2018 tour dates in early December, the pop star’s rescheduled shows would “conflict with Coachella’s radius clause,” according to Consequence of Sound.

Rumors remain that Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, and Rihanna may headline next year’s Coachella.

Kristin Scharkey, Gannett