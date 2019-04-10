‘The Lion King’ full-length trailer is positively stunning: WATCH

Scene from the first full-length trailer for "The Lion King." | Disney/YouTube

The first, full-length trailer of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ is a stunner.

Parents and children who have the original memorized will love every familiar shot — so, you know, bring the tissues. James Earl Jones returns as the voice of Mufasa.

But the gorgeous live-action scenes make clear, if the teaser trailer didn’t already, that families are in for an emotional ride.

The clip, released Wednesday, opens with a haggard Scar saying, “Life’s not fair. Is it my little friend?” as young Simba and Nala explore the elephant graveyard as the terrifying hyenas lurk.

Jon Favreau of “Iron Man” and “Jungle Book” directs.

Listen for crowd-pleasers Pumbaa and Timon singing a bit of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” at the end.

“The Lion King” opens in theaters July 19.