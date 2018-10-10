Retired NBC5 anchor Warner Saunders dies at age 83

Former mews anchor Warner Saunders has died, NBC5 reports.

Saunders collapsed Tuesday night in Chicago. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the station website.

He was a trusted figure on the anchor desk at NBC5 for nearly 30 years before retiring in May 2009.

He was also the winner of 20 Emmys for news, sports, documentaries, children’s programs, conversation talk shows and community town meetings, according to NBC5’s report.

“Warner Saunders was one of those people you could always count on. He was kind and big-hearted and would go to the mat for a friend. He was my friend first and foremost, and I was lucky to work with a man who was so kind. My heart goes out to his wife Sadako, who was the love of his life, and to Warner Jr., a son he couldn’t have been more proud of,” former NBC5 anchor Joan Esposito said.

Trailblazer, stalwart, Chicago legend. Warner Saunders had a full life before he started a career in broadcasting. He had been a CPS teacher and Boys Club executive director. He used those experiences to animate his journalism. My deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/ocHXzhgf4s — Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) October 10, 2018

Such terribly sad news. I owe so much to Warner – I Was his intern back when he did sports and a public affairs tv show at @nbcchicago & he told the bosses to hire me. Longtime NBC 5 Anchor Warner Saunders Passes Away at 83 | NBC Chicago https://t.co/Vw8BQItMVJ via @nbcchicago — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) October 10, 2018

We miss him already.His presence was always there.A community treasure.Keen intellect. Best coverage of the 1983 Harold Washington campaign&Nelson Mandela’s South African release from jail. Wherever he landed his presence was always felt. #WarnerSaunders https://t.co/C1MLmXNFF1 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) October 10, 2018

Aww man, I grew up watching Warner Saunders twice a day because my parents watched the local news at 5 AND 10 pm every day (something they still do to this day that I only realized is weird when I became an adult myself) https://t.co/Zbo6ninFBJ — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) October 10, 2018