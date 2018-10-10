Former mews anchor Warner Saunders has died, NBC5 reports.
Saunders collapsed Tuesday night in Chicago. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the station website.
He was a trusted figure on the anchor desk at NBC5 for nearly 30 years before retiring in May 2009.
He was also the winner of 20 Emmys for news, sports, documentaries, children’s programs, conversation talk shows and community town meetings, according to NBC5’s report.
“Warner Saunders was one of those people you could always count on. He was kind and big-hearted and would go to the mat for a friend. He was my friend first and foremost, and I was lucky to work with a man who was so kind. My heart goes out to his wife Sadako, who was the love of his life, and to Warner Jr., a son he couldn’t have been more proud of,” former NBC5 anchor Joan Esposito said.