The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Environment Chicago City Hall

Chicago climate lawsuit against Big Oil moved to federal court but may not be there for long

BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Shell argued city’s case belongs in U.S. District Court. A legal expert predicts it will move back to Cook County Circuit Court.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Chicago climate lawsuit against Big Oil moved to federal court but may not be there for long

Chicago is suing five of the world’s largest oil companies for their part in contributing to climate change, which has caused flooding, shoreline erosion and other damage.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A City Hall lawsuit blaming big oil companies for climate change damage and a cover-up filed in February has been moved from state to federal court at the request of the companies.

In late March, the case was assigned to Judge Franklin Valderrama in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

A legal expert, however, believes the case will land back in Cook County Circuit Court where it was initially filed. The reason: Chicago’s lawsuit against five of the world’s largest oil and gas companies follows a pattern of similar complaints filed by other U.S. cities. In each of those cases, the companies argue that the case must be heard in federal rather than state courts but, on appeal, they have all been moved back to the local venues.

“This is dead on arrival in federal court,” said Pat Parenteau, professor of law emeritus at Vermont Law and Graduate School who has tracked the climate lawsuits against Big Oil.

The city is in for a long, hard-fought battle with the deep-pocketed companies, Parenteau added.

It’s unclear whether any of these cases will be successful, especially facing such large, powerful global corporations, but lawyers representing cities have pointed to the success states had suing tobacco companies in the 1990s over claims that the companies lied about the health threats from smoking cigarettes.

BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Shell are all named the in lawsuit filed by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration that accuses the companies of trying to discredit science and mislead the public on the harm that burning fossil fuels has had on the planet.

London-based BP, formerly British Petroleum, alone has a market value of more than $110 billion, which is almost the size of the economy of Kenya.

Representatives of the companies and their trade group American Petroleum Institute declined to comment. The petroleum institute is also named in the lawsuit, and Chicago accuses it of conspiring with the companies to deceive consumers through disinformation campaigns. The industry misled the public and discredited science on climate even as they acknowledged internally that the threat was real, Chicago alleges.

Chicago has suffered floods, extreme heat, shoreline erosion and other costly damages from severe weather stemming from climate change.

The companies have vowed to fight the Chicago lawsuit, claiming that it lacks merit.

A spokeswoman for the city’s Law Department declined to comment as did the city’s local private counsel Adam Levitt, a partner with Chicago law firm DiCello Levitt.

Chicago’s lawsuit is similar to others well underway in other cities and states, including New York City and California.

Contributing: Jon Seidel

Next Up In News
United flight attendants rally outside O’Hare, demanding better pay
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes sued for alleged sexual assault, Mayor Henyard accused of cover-up
PPP fraud investigation by state watchdog finds $7.2 million in improper loans
Uber adds taxi option for Chicago riders
O.J. Simpson dies at 76
Amazon owes Chicago-based tech company $525 million for patent infringement, jury rules
The Latest
Community members, activists and family members of Dexter Reed rally outside the District 11 police station, after COPA released body camera footage of the fatal police involved shooting of Dexter Reed, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Sobering thoughts about the 96 shots police fired at Dexter Reed
Dexter Reed’s shooting reminds one letter writer of something she was told in the 1960s: “If a cop uses his gun, he doesn’t fire just once.”
By Letters to the Editor
 
Suburban Chicago
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes sued for alleged sexual assault, Mayor Henyard accused of cover-up
Holmes allegedly sexually assaulted a former village employee during a visit to Las Vegas last May for a conference, according to the lawsuit filed by the employee and a Dolton police officer. Mayor Henyard is accused in the suit of attempting to cover up the incident to protect herself.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Obit OJ Simpson Trial
Entertainment and Culture
Ito, Kato and the getaway Bronco: How O.J. Simpson’s murder case spawned a circus
Frenzy over the star’s alleged crimes turned many side players — from Faye Resnick to Johnnie Cochran — into dubious celebrities.
By Richard Roeper
 
ap22046500962539_720.jpg
Paycheck Protection Program
PPP fraud investigation by state watchdog finds $7.2 million in improper loans
The Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General found workers paid kickbacks to brokers who processed their fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans.
By Frank Main
 
Transportation
Uber adds taxi option for Chicago riders
Taxi drivers are skeptical about the addition, attributing a decline in taxi services to the ride-hailing company.
By Jessica Ma
 