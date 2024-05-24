Celebrate the 2024 cicada emergence at these events in the Chicago area

For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.

For the first time since 1803, the two breeding groups of cicadas that each emerge every 13 or 17 years will coincide, covering more than a dozen states.

And Illinois is the place to be for the historic emergence. The 17-year cicadas will mainly cover the northern half of the state while the 13-year cicadas are centered mostly in the southern part, and the two are set to converge near Springfield.

Whether you’re looking for a place to see them in their natural element, an insect-inspired feast or a special exhibit, there’s plenty of options for celebrating the cicadas’ historic double emergence in Illinois.

Cicada events in and around Chicago

Table Top Tours at Morton Arboretum: Every Wednesday and Saturday afternoon through May 29, education program guides will give talks and lead demonstrations about the 17-year cicadas. Table Top Tours are included with general admission and do not require an additional ticket.

Cicada Adventures: Go on guided hikes at DuPage County forest preserves. Locations and dates include 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 1 at St. James Farm, 2S541 Winfield Rd., Warrenville, and 1-4 p.m. June 6 at Fullersburg Woods. All ages are welcome at this free event.

Lake County Forest Preserves: Celebrate all things insects and cicadas at CicadaFest on June 9. There will be learning stations, insect demonstrations, a dress-up booth for kids, insect collecting, a cicada search and more. There’s also the Celebrating Cicadas special exhibition gallery running until Aug. 4.

MagiCicada Fest: Make some noise with the 17-year periodical cicadas as you enjoy scheduled walks, presentations, exhibits and crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 at the Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, 12545 W. 111th St. in Lemont.

Cicada Sensory Walk: Immerse yourself through sound, sight and touch on this guided walk at 1 p.m. June 16 at the Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, 12545 W. 111th St. in Lemont.

Solstice and Cicada Walk: Mark the arrival of summer with this Solstice and Cicada Walk while a librarian from the LaGrange Park library recites a folktale at 7:30 p.m. June 20.

Field Museum: The museum is hosting several events to mark the historic cicada double emergence. Make a memento of this historic moment at a cicada pinning workshop on May 29; tickets include a reservation to the class, a cicada and all the materials to complete the project. Sample delicacies from chefs at Big Star like grasshopper tacos and ant mole— dishes inspired by Oaxacan cuisine at Bug Bites on June 11 at the West Town restaurant. Speak with a scientist to learn all you need to know about cicadas, from life cycle to ecological impact, and peruse the collection at the Grainger Science Hub every Wednesday until June 26.

Cicada events in Illinois

Foraging and Wildlife Safari Cicada Party: Camp out with cicadas at forager Dave Odd’s homestead The Land of Odd in Beaverville, about 60 miles south of Chicago, June 1-2. In addition to cicadas, which will be in full force, observe more than 1,700 animal, plant, and fungi species on the property and surrounding area. Odd will lead a wildlife flora and fauna safari and afterward he’ll host a nighttime campfire dinner, which will include cicadas.

Cicada Walk: Listen and learn about the converging of the two broods of cicadas with educators who will lead a short educational walk at 5 p.m. June 4 at the Little Schoolhouse at Weldon Springs. Registration is required.

Cicada Saturday: Learn about cicadas, play a cicada game and make a cicada craft at this free all-day event at Lincoln Memorial Garden & Nature Center, 2301 E. Lake Shore Drive, Springfield. Dr. Kacie Athey, University of Illinois entomologist, will be available to answer questions about cicadas and the broods emerging this year.