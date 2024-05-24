The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 24, 2024
Cicada Watch 2024 News Chicago

Celebrate the 2024 cicada emergence at these events in the Chicago area

Sensory walks, a campfire feast and learning sessions with scientists are just some of the ways Illinoisans and out-of-towners alike can celebrate the historic double emergence of the 13-year and 17-year cicadas.

By  Dorothy Hernandez
   
SHARE Celebrate the 2024 cicada emergence at these events in the Chicago area
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum on Friday.

A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant health care leader at the Morton Arboretum. The Lisle arboretum is just one of several organizations holding cicada events this spring.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.

For the first time since 1803, the two breeding groups of cicadas that each emerge every 13 or 17 years will coincide, covering more than a dozen states.

And Illinois is the place to be for the historic emergence. The 17-year cicadas will mainly cover the northern half of the state while the 13-year cicadas are centered mostly in the southern part, and the two are set to converge near Springfield.

Whether you’re looking for a place to see them in their natural element, an insect-inspired feast or a special exhibit, there’s plenty of options for celebrating the cicadas’ historic double emergence in Illinois.

Cicada events in and around Chicago

Table Top Tours at Morton Arboretum: Every Wednesday and Saturday afternoon through May 29, education program guides will give talks and lead demonstrations about the 17-year cicadas. Table Top Tours are included with general admission and do not require an additional ticket.

Cicada Adventures: Go on guided hikes at DuPage County forest preserves. Locations and dates include 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 1 at St. James Farm, 2S541 Winfield Rd., Warrenville, and 1-4 p.m. June 6 at Fullersburg Woods. All ages are welcome at this free event.

Lake County Forest Preserves: Celebrate all things insects and cicadas at CicadaFest on June 9. There will be learning stations, insect demonstrations, a dress-up booth for kids, insect collecting, a cicada search and more. There’s also the Celebrating Cicadas special exhibition gallery running until Aug. 4.

MagiCicada Fest: Make some noise with the 17-year periodical cicadas as you enjoy scheduled walks, presentations, exhibits and crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 at the Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, 12545 W. 111th St. in Lemont.

Related

Cicada Sensory Walk: Immerse yourself through sound, sight and touch on this guided walk at 1 p.m. June 16 at the Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, 12545 W. 111th St. in Lemont.

Solstice and Cicada Walk: Mark the arrival of summer with this Solstice and Cicada Walk while a librarian from the LaGrange Park library recites a folktale at 7:30 p.m. June 20.

Field Museum: The museum is hosting several events to mark the historic cicada double emergence. Make a memento of this historic moment at a cicada pinning workshop on May 29; tickets include a reservation to the class, a cicada and all the materials to complete the project. Sample delicacies from chefs at Big Star like grasshopper tacos and ant mole— dishes inspired by Oaxacan cuisine at Bug Bites on June 11 at the West Town restaurant. Speak with a scientist to learn all you need to know about cicadas, from life cycle to ecological impact, and peruse the collection at the Grainger Science Hub every Wednesday until June 26.

Related

Cicada events in Illinois

Foraging and Wildlife Safari Cicada Party: Camp out with cicadas at forager Dave Odd’s homestead The Land of Odd in Beaverville, about 60 miles south of Chicago, June 1-2. In addition to cicadas, which will be in full force, observe more than 1,700 animal, plant, and fungi species on the property and surrounding area. Odd will lead a wildlife flora and fauna safari and afterward he’ll host a nighttime campfire dinner, which will include cicadas.

Cicada Walk: Listen and learn about the converging of the two broods of cicadas with educators who will lead a short educational walk at 5 p.m. June 4 at the Little Schoolhouse at Weldon Springs. Registration is required.

Cicada Saturday: Learn about cicadas, play a cicada game and make a cicada craft at this free all-day event at Lincoln Memorial Garden & Nature Center, 2301 E. Lake Shore Drive, Springfield. Dr. Kacie Athey, University of Illinois entomologist, will be available to answer questions about cicadas and the broods emerging this year.

Cicada Watch 2024
cicada watch promo image.png
Find cicada coverage, photos, maps and more here
For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.
 
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicadas bring the noise to the Chicago area as chorus of buzzing begins
The buzzing coming from the cicadas is expected to get louder as more insects emerge from the ground.
By Mary Norkol
 
Close-up of a cicada on a tree trunk as the rest of its brood are blurred in the background.
Cicada Watch 2024
As cicadas emerge, nature lovers travel thousands of miles to converge on Illinois
For tourists, Illinois is the place to be for the historic cicada emergence. The 17-year brood in the state’s northern half and the 13-year brood in the southern part are set to converge near Springfield.
By Dorothy Hernandez  and Mary Norkol
 
BlueCicada.jpg
Cicada Watch 2024
'One in a million' blue-eyed cicadas found throughout Chicago area
The extremely rare bugs were found this week in Beverly, Orland Park and Warrenville. One was donated to the Field Museum.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Untitled design (27).png
Cicada Watch 2024
Watching cicadas emerge brought me closer to my own species, 'this brood of humans'
A science reporter shares a rare moment of awe surrounded by strangers gathered to experience the natural phenomenon that occurs every 221 years.
By Lulu Miller
 
cicada-2024-malort-2.jpgThe cicada-infused Malört shots at Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard sell for $5 each. | Joey Giardiniera
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicada-infused Malört shots are all the buzz at Lombard brewpub
Noon Whistle Brewing’s timely offering is made with the real insects.
By Ambar Colón
 
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
¡Un zumbido emocionante! Las cigarras aparecen en Chicago después de 17 años
Se han visto cigarras periódicas de Lisle a Morgan Park. La última vez que las cigarras periódicas se dejaron ver en el norte de Illinois, el iPhone acababa de salir a la venta.
By Mary Norkol  and Cindy Hernandez
 
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Cicada Watch 2024
Buzz thrill! Periodical cicadas emerge in Chicago area after 17 years: 'Nature's creations at their best'
Periodical cicadas have been spotted from Lisle to Morgan Park. The last time the periodical cicadas were visible in northern Illinois, the iPhone was just being brought to market.
By Mary Norkol  and Cindy Hernandez
 

Next Up In News
Agentes federales acusan a tres hombres que presuntamente robaron $250,000 en robos de negocios a mano armada
Jurado del Condado de Cook dictaminó que Zantac no le causó cáncer de colon a una mujer de Brookfield
Lagunitas cierra cervecería y bar de Chicago y se regresa a California
Mayor Brandon Johnson's nominee to the RTA board withdraws, denounces critics as 'opponents of African American empowerment'
Justice Alito's refusal to recuse himself in Jan. 6 cases sends up red flags
Maxwell Street Market, once year-round and featuring 1,200 vendors, will open for just 6 days with only 35 sellers this year
The Latest
Dirksen Federal Courthouse window
La Voz Chicago
Agentes federales acusan a tres hombres que presuntamente robaron $250,000 en robos de negocios a mano armada
El trío usaba máscaras, portaba armas de fuego y utilizaba vehículos robados para asaltar licorerías y bares, según los fiscales federales.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Zantac
La Voz Chicago
Jurado del Condado de Cook dictaminó que Zantac no le causó cáncer de colon a una mujer de Brookfield
Los miembros del jurado deliberaron durante algo más de cuatro horas, desde el miércoles por la tarde hasta el jueves por la mañana. El juicio, que duró tres semanas y fue el primero de miles de casos similares en todo el país que se presentaron ante un jurado, terminó el miércoles.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
sitdown-CST-062214-007.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Lagunitas cierra cervecería y bar de Chicago y se regresa a California
El cierre de la cervecería en el área de Douglass Park afectará a 86 empleados, algunos de los cuales trabajarán a distancia o se trasladarán a California.
By Amy Yee
 
The Mole de Mayo festival will serve up plenty of delicious food, music, Lucha Libra wresting and more.
La Voz Chicago
Mole de Mayo 2024 moves location after pushback from Pilsen residents
Mole de Mayo celebrates 15 years this Memorial Day weekend in a new location after receiving pushback from local residents.
By Andrea Flores
 
Andrew_Bird_2_by_Alexa_Viscius.jpeg
Summer Guide
Andrew Bird's 'Sunday Morning' a Chicago homecoming
When it came time to figure out a good spot for the new album release show for “Sunday Morning Put-On,” the Green Mill was a natural choice.
By Selena Fragassi
 