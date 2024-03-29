The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
Events Entertainment and Culture

Fast & Curious 5K

Think on your feet at the Chicago Sun-Times/ WBEZ Fast & Curious 5K, a one-of-a-kind race with trivia at every turn, on July 27 in Humboldt Park.

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
SHARE Fast & Curious 5K
Fast & Curious 5K

Fast & Curious 5K | July 27 in Humboldt Park

Run or walk for the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ at the Fast & Curious 5K, a one-of-a-kind race with trivia at every turn!

A 5K plus trivia? How does it work? You’ll encounter trivia questions about Chicago’s vibrant culture and rich history as you complete the race. Your answer selection will be determined by the lane you choose!

All ages and paces are welcome. This is a family-friendly event that’s open to all runners, joggers and walkers, trivia fanatics, public media nerds – and friends! Support the Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and the widespread accessibility of trustworthy, local journalism by participating in the Fast & Curious 5K!

When: Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. CT
Where: Humboldt Park (Enter at W. Division St. & N. California Ave.)

Fast & Curious 5K
July 27 at 8:30 a.m. CT in Humboldt Park
REGISTER NOW

SCHEDULE

Gates open at 7:00 a.m. CT

Race starts at 8:30 a.m. CT

COURSE

The start line is at the corner of W. Division St. & N. California Ave.

ENMOTIVE

We are proud to announce that we have chosen to partner with EnMotive for another WBEZ event. EnMotive’s expertise in the event production space, including timing, registration, ticketing, photography and procurement, ensures that we are able to bring our registrants the full event experience they are expecting.

Next Up In News
Girl, 9, dies after falling and hitting head in Matteson, police say
More than a dozen hurt in CTA bus-van crash in Chatham
Chicago Water Taxi to resume 7-day service
Man fatally shot in Roseland
Man found beaten to death in Englewood
A gun charge filed during George Floyd rioting in Chicago is dismissed amid controversy
The Latest
Louis Gossett Jr. attends a Legacy of Changing Lives Gala on March 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died at the age of 87.
Movies and TV
Louis Gossett Jr., Oscar winner who starred in ‘Officer and a Gentleman,’ ‘Roots,’ dies at 87
In 1983, Gossett became the third Black Oscar nominee in the supporting actor category. He won for his performance as the intimidating Marine drill instructor in “An Officer and a Gentleman” opposite Richard Gere and Debra Winger.
By Beth Harris | Associated Press
 
Little Rock Shooting
Columnists
There’s violence everywhere, not just Chicago
Chances are, if you live in an American city, particularly in the South — the most violent part of the country since forever — these things are familiar to you.
By Gene Lyons
 
A Chicago Water Taxi as it goes east on the Chicago River past Wolf Point.
Transportation
Chicago Water Taxi to resume 7-day service
For the first time since 2019, the water taxi will offer daily service between Ogilvie and Union stations, Michigan Avenue and Chinatown.
By Erica Thompson
 
Cubs Rangers Baseball
Cubs
What Michael Busch’s ‘heads-up’ play on a controversial call at the plate says about the Cubs rookie
Busch found an unconventional way to score in the loss to the Rangers.
By Maddie Lee
 
TamarackFarms-Credit-TheConservationFund8.JPG
Outdoors
Acquisition of Tamarack Farms gives Hackmatack NWR a major additon
The acquisition of Tamarack Farms makes Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge a more impactful destination and creates within Hackmatack a major macrosite for conservation.
By Dale Bowman
 