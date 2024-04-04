The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
One Earth Film Festival

The 13th annual One Earth Film Festival returns April 17 to 23 with in-person and virtual screenings across the Chicago area.

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
One Earth Film Festival | April 17-23

The Chicago Sun-Times is a media sponsor of the One Earth Film Festival. 

Take part in a week of Earth Day action with One Earth Film Festival. The 13th annual One Earth Film Festival returns April 17 to 23 in partnership with the City of Chicago’s Office of Climate and Environmental Equity.

Get inspired by five days of in-person screenings across Chicagoland, followed by two days of virtual screenings. Clean-up Columbus Park on April 20 and join the climate action fair at the Chicago Cultural Center on April 21 preceding "Common Ground."

Most tickets are free, reserve now

April 17-23
