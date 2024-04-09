The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Doc10 Film Festival

Doc10 is Chicago’s only all-documentary film festival, providing an engaging experience for its audiences on May 2-5 this year.

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
Doc10 Film Festival | May 2-5

The Chicago Sun-Times is a media sponsor of the Doc10 Film Festival. 

Doc10 is Chicago’s only all-documentary film festival and provides an engaging experience for its audiences, reaching thousands of local cinephiles over the last nine years.

Now in its 9th year, Doc10 has firmly set its place in Chicago’s cultural scene. Each year over four days and evenings, the Festival screens the 10 best documentaries, culled from Sundance, Tribeca, Hot Docs, DOC NYC and other top-tier festivals across the nation.

This is the first, and often exclusive, opportunity for Chicagoans to see extraordinary films. 26 of the 80 films we’ve premiered have been shortlisted or nominated for Academy Awards.

May 2-5 at The Davis Theater and The Gene Siskel Film Center
