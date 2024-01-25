The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
WBEZ Presents: RuPaul - House Of Hidden Meanings

Pop culture icon and international drag superstar RuPaul invites you to a spiritual awakening to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated memoir HOUSE OF HIDDEN MEANINGS on March 12.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
This isn’t the RuPaul you think you know.

If we’re all born naked and the rest is drag, this is RuPaul stripped bare. Pop culture icon and international drag superstar RuPaul invites you to a spiritual awakening to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated memoir, HOUSE OF HIDDEN MEANINGS

When: Tuesday, March 12 from 7:30 - 9 p.m. CST

Where: The Vic Theatre (3145 N. Sheffield Ave.)

Allow your mind, body, and soul to be enveloped in RuPaul’s lyrically poignant stories on life, love, and finding your voice. During this special event, RuPaul offers fans a manual for living — a personal philosophy that testifies to the value of chosen family, the importance of harnessing what makes you different, and the transformational power of facing yourself fearlessly. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear RuPaul’s extraordinary story as told by RuPaul.

Tickets to this event include a copy of THE HOUSE OF HIDDEN MEANINGS (a $29.99 value).

RuPaul - House Of Hidden Meanings
Tuesday, March 12 from 7:30 - 9 pm CT
Get Tickets

Instagram: @RUPAULOFFICIAL

NO Refunds

*Tickets can be purchased at the box office for reduced service fees.

A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
3 Metra lines running with significant delays after Amtrak signal problem
Dense fog in Chicago area expected through Thursday evening, low visibility could cause hazardous driving conditions
Thieves hit 5 stores during overnight smash-and-grabs on North Side
Wealthy donors influence elections with their wallets. Small donor public financing would benefit everyday Americans.
City Hall insiders gave campaign money to mayoral aide’s mother, a member of Congress from Texas
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Palencia celebrates after striking out St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan to end a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in St. Louis. The Cubs won 5-1.
Cubs
Evaluating Cubs’ bullpen needs less than 3 weeks before pitchers and catchers report
Cubs pitchers and catchers’ first formal workout is scheduled for Feb. 14.
By Maddie Lee
 
Opening day at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel &amp; Outdoor Expo in 2023. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Go & Show: Schaumburg Show, muskie banquet and LVVA Ice Fishing Derby
The Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, the annual banquet by the Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., and the LVVA Ice Fishing Derby are in this Go & Show.
By Dale Bowman
 
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory that began Tuesday night and was expected through Thursday morning.
Weather
Dense fog in Chicago area expected through Thursday evening, low visibility could cause hazardous driving conditions
A dense fog advisory was issued until 6 p.m. Thursday. Fog could reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile or less, the weather service said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
CPD_02.JPG
Crime
Thieves hit 5 stores during overnight smash-and-grabs on North Side
Two liquor stores, a cosmetics store, and a clothing store are among the businesses targeted in the early hours of the morning Thursday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman seated at a table with ballots hands them out to two voters.
Democracy Solutions Project
Wealthy donors influence elections with their wallets. Small donor public financing would benefit everyday Americans.
More states and localities are adopting small donor matching. A growing body of evidence shows it can deepen voter engagement and counteract the influence of big money, a Brennan Center expert writes.
By Joanna Zdanys
 