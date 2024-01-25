WBEZ Presents: RuPaul - House Of Hidden Meanings

This isn’t the RuPaul you think you know.

If we’re all born naked and the rest is drag, this is RuPaul stripped bare. Pop culture icon and international drag superstar RuPaul invites you to a spiritual awakening to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated memoir, HOUSE OF HIDDEN MEANINGS.

When: Tuesday, March 12 from 7:30 - 9 p.m. CST

Where: The Vic Theatre (3145 N. Sheffield Ave.)

Allow your mind, body, and soul to be enveloped in RuPaul’s lyrically poignant stories on life, love, and finding your voice. During this special event, RuPaul offers fans a manual for living — a personal philosophy that testifies to the value of chosen family, the importance of harnessing what makes you different, and the transformational power of facing yourself fearlessly. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear RuPaul’s extraordinary story as told by RuPaul.

Tickets to this event include a copy of THE HOUSE OF HIDDEN MEANINGS (a $29.99 value).

NO Refunds

*Tickets can be purchased at the box office for reduced service fees.