The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Chicago Fire Sports

Fire have new look but wear same old tie

They couldn’t hold a late one-goal lead, allowing the Union’s Daniel Gazdag to score in the third minute of second-half stoppage time in a 2-2 draw.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Fire have new look but wear same old tie
20240224_CHIatPHI_Fabian_Herbers_celebration.jpg

Fabian Herbers celebrates his goal in the 82nd minute, giving the Fire a 2-1 lead.

Chicago Fire FC

CHESTER, Pa. — The Fire displayed their new look in the season opener Saturday night, but it couldn’t prevent a familiar result.

Despite some notable changes to the roster, the Fire couldn’t hold a late one-goal lead, allowing the Union’s Daniel Gazdag to score in the third minute of second-half stoppage time in a 2-2 draw.

Brian Gutierrez scored in the 39th minute to give the Fire a 1-0 lead at halftime. Mikael Uhre pulled Philadelphia even 10 minutes into the second half. The Fire regained the lead in the 82nd minute on Fabian Herbers’ goal, but they couldn’t hold it.

The Union had two goals wiped out by video reviews that revealed the plays were offside.

Oliver Semmle had two saves for the Union in his MLS debut. Chris Brady had three for the Fire. The Union outshot the Fire 13-10.

The Fire are hoping to end a six-year playoff drought with the acquisitions of Hugo Cuypers and Kellyn Acosta.

Cuypers won the Golden Boot in Belgium’s top flight last season with 34 goals. He cost the Fire a club-record $12 million transfer fee. Acosta, signed as a free agent, brings veteran knowledge and a successful résumé after helping Los Angeles FC advance to the finals of the CONCACAF Champions League and MLS Cup last season.

Fire sporting director Georg Heitz also added players who are familiar with MLS such as defender Andrew Gutman — a former Fire academy player — reserve forward Tom Barlow and left back Chase Gasper. But Gutman left the opener with an apparent leg injury that occurred without contact not long after kickoff. He walked off the field unassisted but was disconsolate.

The Fire return home to host defending Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati next Saturday at Soldier Field. The Union travel to play Sporting Kansas City the same day.

Next Up In Sports
Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom tried new winter program in preparation for 2024 season
Coleman Hawkins scores 30 to lead Illinois over Iowa
Patrick Williams talks surgery and staying with Bulls this summer
White Sox offseason deals put added pressure on Gavin Sheets
How adding a slider could address Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly’s 2023 issues against left-handed hitters
Jim Thome remains passionate about roles with White Sox, family
The Latest
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Patrick Williams talks surgery and staying with Bulls this summer
Not only will Williams undergo surgery on his injured left foot in the upcoming weeks, but he’ll be a restricted free agent this summer. He hopes to stay with the Bulls and pick up where he left off before injuries shut him down.
By Joe Cowley
 
Gavin Sheets drives in a run with a single last season.
White Sox
White Sox offseason deals put added pressure on Gavin Sheets
GM Chris Getz gets more defensive about outfield options.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
drew_smyly_atl.jpg
Cubs
How adding a slider could address Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly’s 2023 issues against left-handed hitters
Smyly spent the offseason working out at Driveline Baseball.
By Maddie Lee
 
ST24-CWS-thome-01-8x12.jpg
White Sox
Jim Thome remains passionate about roles with White Sox, family
Jim Thome’s legendary status around White Sox camp is big, larger than the physical stature he carries around his thick, broad-shouldered 6-4 frame.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
CPD-05 (5).JPG
Crime
Suspect shot during attempted robbery in the Loop
Just before 11 a.m. a person tried to rob a store in the first block of North Wabash Avenue, but a concealed carry license holder fired a shot, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 