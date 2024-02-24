Fire have new look but wear same old tie

CHESTER, Pa. — The Fire displayed their new look in the season opener Saturday night, but it couldn’t prevent a familiar result.

Despite some notable changes to the roster, the Fire couldn’t hold a late one-goal lead, allowing the Union’s Daniel Gazdag to score in the third minute of second-half stoppage time in a 2-2 draw.

Brian Gutierrez scored in the 39th minute to give the Fire a 1-0 lead at halftime. Mikael Uhre pulled Philadelphia even 10 minutes into the second half. The Fire regained the lead in the 82nd minute on Fabian Herbers’ goal, but they couldn’t hold it.

The Union had two goals wiped out by video reviews that revealed the plays were offside.

Oliver Semmle had two saves for the Union in his MLS debut. Chris Brady had three for the Fire. The Union outshot the Fire 13-10.

The Fire are hoping to end a six-year playoff drought with the acquisitions of Hugo Cuypers and Kellyn Acosta.

Cuypers won the Golden Boot in Belgium’s top flight last season with 34 goals. He cost the Fire a club-record $12 million transfer fee. Acosta, signed as a free agent, brings veteran knowledge and a successful résumé after helping Los Angeles FC advance to the finals of the CONCACAF Champions League and MLS Cup last season.

Fire sporting director Georg Heitz also added players who are familiar with MLS such as defender Andrew Gutman — a former Fire academy player — reserve forward Tom Barlow and left back Chase Gasper. But Gutman left the opener with an apparent leg injury that occurred without contact not long after kickoff. He walked off the field unassisted but was disconsolate.

The Fire return home to host defending Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati next Saturday at Soldier Field. The Union travel to play Sporting Kansas City the same day.

