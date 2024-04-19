The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Two new Filipino eateries open in Chicago adding to wave of restaurants offering fun spins on ube and longaniza

Being their own boss is key for these business owners, but also being there for their kids is just as important.

By  Dorothy Hernandez
   
Owners Robert Fagaragan and Kissel Fagaragan stand next to their pastries at Umaga Bakehouse at 4703 W Foster Ave on the northwest side, Thursday, April 18, 2024. The philipino bakery is owned by couple Robert and Kissel Fagaragan.

Robert Fagaragan and Kissel Fagaragan are opening the doors to Umaga Bakehouse, 4703 W. Foster Ave., on Saturday. After working for another bakery, the couple decided they wanted to build a business of their own so they could have better work-life balance.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Kathy Vega Hardy, the chef behind A Taste of the Philippines, decided to shutter her food stall at Chicago French Market last year. The commute amid the construction on the Kennedy was taking its toll on her, and it was harder to be with her family.

But, like many times over the 12 years she’s run her small business, when one era ended, another began.

She moved into the farmers market in Jefferson Park, where she lives with her husband and two kids. The new stall offered a limited menu, including cold brew and baked ube doughnuts. After first opening last summer, she sold out in 40 minutes.

Kathy Vega Hardy, who owns the new Filipino restaurant, A Taste of the Philippines, stands inside the restaurant in Portage Park, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kathy Vega Hardy is the owner of a brick-and-mortar restaurant called A Taste of the Philippines, which opened on Friday in Portage Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The buzz she built and connections she made at the farmers market laid the groundwork for her new cozy and homey 28-seat restaurant at 5914 W. Lawrence Ave., which is opening on Friday.

“I couldn’t be happier. [The restaurant is] five minutes away versus an hour and a half drive to downtown. And I get to be with my kids,” she said. “I love the balance of working, seeing them, hanging out with them, teaching them, reading to them. But also I want them to know I’ve been self-sufficient money wise.”

She shares some of the same values with the husband-and-wife team of Robert and Kissel Fagaragan, who this Saturday will welcome customers to Umaga Bakehouse, their large and sunny bakery in Mayfair. (Umaga means morning in Tagalog.) The bakery, specializing in Filipino rolls called pandesal and ensaymadas (soft and airy brioche bread that come in a variety of flavors) is a stone’s throw away from Seafood City, a Filipino supermarket, and other Filipino food businesses such as Red Ribbon and Jollibee.

A Taste of the Philippines and Umaga Bakehouse are the latest in a wave of new Filipino restaurants to open in the city in recent years, joining longtime establishments like Ruby’s Fast Food in Albany Park and Uncle Mike’s Place in West Town.

While Hardy and the Fagaragans took different paths to their respective businesses, they share a common goal — being their own boss. Hardy, who was born in the Philippines and grew up downstate in Springfield, was a senior accountant in Denver when she was laid off.

Losing her job “was kind of a release and I felt relieved,” she said. The thought of having to go through that again pushed her to start the food truck and fill a void for Filipino food. She didn’t know how to cook, so she enlisted her mom, a chef and a dietitian for a hotel, to teach her how to make the basics: adobo; lumpia; and pancit (stir-fried noodles that come with pork, chicken or shrimp).

Hardy still serves the classics on her menu, but also offers dishes like Scotch eggs made with longaniza (Filipino sausage), baked ube doughnuts and other foods she enjoys that she wanted to put a Filipino spin on.

Robert and Kissel Fagaragan, who met at her family’s bakery in California and moved to Chicago in 2018, knew they wanted a better work-life balance after feeling burnt out from working for another bakery. When an investor, who declined to be named for this story, approached them to open the business, the couple thought about what would be best for their 4-year-old.

“At the end of the day, Kyle, our daughter, is the most important,” Kissel said. “When it came down to having this opportunity ... we would purposely separate business and our personal life, and create that happy medium compared to working for another company.”

“We worked for other companies, and we were working so hard, but at the end of the day that’s not ours,” Kissel said of Umaga, which has 15 employees.

Umaga Bakehouse pandesal sandwich
Umaga Bakehouse specializes in pandesal, a Filipino bread roll. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Umaga Bakehouse ensaymada
Umaga Bakehouse’s Hulk Ensaymada, a brioche bread with buttercream. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Umaga Bakehouse’s Ube Horchata, a rice-based drink made with purple yam. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Umaga Bakehouse features different flavors of ensaymada, including ube. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Umaga Bakehouse’s Sapin Sapin, a layered glutinous rice and coconut dessert. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Umaga Bakehouse’s Kutsinta, a steamed rice cake. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Their parents instilled a strong work ethic and commitment to supporting your family, values that many Filipinos hold dear. Robert, 32, grew up working for his dad in their home-based bakery in the Philippines. He learned how to bake bread, which he would sell around the neighborhood on his bike.

Kissel, 36, worked in the front of the bakery, and said she gets her work ethic from her mom.

“Now that we’re opening our own business, you start to realize the hard work that they put in,” Kissel said, getting a little emotional as she remembers what her parents did for her and her siblings. “It’s a full circle moment.”

Hardy’s parents also fostered a strong work ethic in her when she was growing up.

“If you look up the term ‘American Dream,’ that’s my dad,” Hardy said. Her father worked three jobs to save money and then moved the family from the Philippines to Springfield at her aunt’s encouragement to make more money.

Her mom instructed her to “work hard and work hard,” so that “when you’re an adult, and we’re not around, you’re self sufficient.”

And now she’s passing on those lessons to her girls, ages 5 and 1 ½. The older daughter, Olivia, would stamp bags at the Chicago French Market.

“Having the restaurant, for me, I feel like it’s gonna be a good learning experience [for her kids],” she said. “And I hope I’m here for a very long time. I’d love for Olivia to be here cooking with me and and just, you know, hopefully take over A Taste of the Philippines.”

Kathy Vega Hardy, who owns the new Filipino restaurant, A Taste of the Philippines, mixes the filling for “lumpia,” a type of spring roll, at A Taste of the Philippines in Portage Park, Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Kathy Vega Hardy mixes the filling for lumpia, a Filipino spring roll, at her restaurant A Taste of the Philippines. As a child, ironically she would run away when her mom would make the spring rolls and now it’s a specialty at her restaurant.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

