Country artists headline Windy City Smokeout, but the pitmasters are stars, too

It may only take you minutes to devour the dishes at Windy City Smokeout, but many of them were hours — or days — in the making.

For example, at Evanston-based Soul & Smoke, Chef D’Andre Carter marinates his rib tips for 36 hours. Then, he smokes them over hickory wood and sprays them with his molasses-like “meat moisturizer.” Finally, he serves them with grilled pineapple and housemade jerk sauce.

That is just one of the culinary gems from nearly 30 pitmasters featured this weekend at the four-day fest. Despite a cloudy morning, the Smokeout kicked off Thursday afternoon amid sunny weather, and drew a laid-back crowd of Chicagoans and out-of-towners in cowboy boots and hats. Organizers said they expect about 100,000 people to come through the annual event, which is curated by Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You.

Windy City Smokeout Windy City Smokeout



When: Through July 14



Where: United Center Parking Lot C, at 1901 W. Madison St.



Tickets: $84.95+; Friday and Saturday general admission sold out



The fest will add a Texas-based version — the Lone Star Smokeout — in 2025.

While country headliners Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood are main attractions at the Windy City Smokeout, the talented, passionate chefs are also stars in their own right.

Gabriel Govea shows off some of the brisket in the Bub City smoker Thursday at Windy City Smokeout at the United Center. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Carter called his fellow chefs “some of the best pitmasters across the country.”

“The barbecue scene is just homey, and they are really just nice and helpful,” he said. “They share the knowledge. Everybody wants the best for each city.”

Patrons are able to sample ribs, brisket, wings, macaroni and cheese and more from chefs based in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Arizona and other states. Among the non-barbecue vendors are Jojo’s Shake Bar, Tallboy Taco and Summer House Santa Monica. Beverage options include everything from a craft beer bar to creative cocktails from Three Dots and a Dash.

While participating in the smokeout may offer a boost in business for some, pitmaster Dominique Leach said that isn’t a motivating factor.

“It’s a whole lot of fun,” said Leach, who owns Lexington Betty Smokehouse on the South Side. “I don’t do it for financial gain because everything that I make I give back to the team that helps me out. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s a good time.”

Leach also said representing her neighborhood at the event was “essential.”

“Most of these people are probably from the north side of town,” she said. “These fests, particularly in Chicago, need representation that looks like me.”

Getting exposure to different parts of the Chicago area was a goal for attendees Sophia Truit, 20, and Robert Lumia, 21, of Arlington Heights.

“There’s a lack of barbecue from our hometown,” said Lumia.

“It’s pretty mid,” Truit added.

“I really want to try everything from around here to find something I really like,” Lumia said.

“It’s a ridiculous selection of food,” says Jody Richardson (right), who attended Windy City Smokeout on Thursday with Allie Landmichl. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Attendee Jody Richardson, 45, of Lincoln Park, said she initially attended the event for the music; Willie Nelson was a draw for her a couple years ago.

Then, she tasted the food.

“It’s a ridiculous selection of food,” she said. “There’s something for everybody.”

She also praised the setting.

“I think this is such an awesome use of empty space,” she said. “It’s something fun in the city that gets you away from downtown.”

Two festival goers take a photo in front of a Windy City Smokeout backdrop Thursday at the United Center. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Indeed, the setup was impressive, with plenty of room to wander between the stage and the food area. There was also an abundance of seating, a section of air-conditioned bathrooms and selfie stations with backdrops that featured everything from guitars and a grass horse to cowboy boots stuffed with flowers.

On Thursday afternoon, MC4D, Will Cullen and Alana Springsteen took the stage.

Alana Springsteen performs at Windy City Smokeout at the United Center, Thursday, July 11, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Springsteen was a highlight; wearing a Cubs shirt, she performed catchy, upbeat tunes while encouraging the crowd to “live on their own terms” and “stay true” to themselves. She also shared fond memories of playing Joe’s on Weed St. in Chicago, and singing the national anthem at a Cubs game.

For newcomers to Windy City Smokeout, Bub City pitmaster Gabriel Govea offered a few tips.

“Come very hungry. And come hydrated with a lot of sunblock and nice walking shoes.”