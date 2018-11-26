Ditka released from hospital after heart attack: ‘Mike is doing really well’

Legendary Bears coach Mike Ditka was released from a hospital in Naples, Fla. Monday after he was treated for a heart attack last week, a top Sneed source said.

“Mike is doing really well,” said the source, who is a close friend of the Ditka family. “It’s a great outcome considering he had a heart attack which required a pacemaker.”

Ditka had been complaining of “not feeling well” while at a golf course Wednesday and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Sneed is told Da Coach was sweating profusely when he entered the facility.

Ditka’s agent, Steve Mandell, refused to confirm whether Ditka had been released from the hospital and sent home.

“I’m not saying no comment — I just don’t talk about my clients one way or the other,” he said.

After Sneed reported Ditka was in the hospital for a heart ailment, Mandell confirmed to ESPN on Saturday that Ditka indeed had a heart attack.

Ditka, who celebrated his 79th birthday last month, had a heart attack while coaching the Bears in 1988. He returned to work 11 days later.

In 2012, he suffered a stroke while at Bob O’Link Golf Club in Highland Park after he began to feel woozy and had some difficulty speaking, the Sun-Times reported at the time.

“The guy is indomitable,” said the source.

That’s why he is known as the Great Grabowski.