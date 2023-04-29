The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 282: Recapping the Bears’ 2023 draft

What’s next for the Bears?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears top draft pick Darnell Wright poses with his jersey at Halas Hall.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down who the Bears took, who they didn’t take and what’s left to do.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

Cincinnati v UCF
Bears
Draft notes: New Bears WR Tyler Scott knows he needs polish
Scott knows that some critics view him as a one-dimensional speedster.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Bears
No end in sight for Bears’ defense in 2023 draft
After the Bears had an NFL-low 20 sacks last season, GM Ryan Poles did not take any defensive ends with his 10 draft picks. He just had too many holes to fill. “You want to fix everything immediately, but it’s got to work the right way,” Poles said.
By Mark Potash
 
Caleb Kilian made his first major-league start of the season Saturday against the Marlins.
‘Not ready’: Cubs’ Caleb Kilian shows growing pains in spot start vs. Marlins
Kilian was charged with seven runs, 10 hits and two walks in 3 ⅓ innings.
By Maddie Lee
 
A photo of Bears general manage Ryan Poles giving a press conference at Halas Hall.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles believes he has given QB Justin Fields the help he needs
After an offseason in which he was flush with cash and went into the draft with the No. 1 overall pick, Poles is confident the right personnel is in place. There’s enough there for Fields to make a leap. All that’s left is for him to do it.
By Jason Lieser
 
NFL Combine
Bears
Texas’ Roschon Johnson is a ‘god’ — but can be play RB for the Bears?
The Bears drafted a Texas running back — but not Bijan Robinson.
By Patrick Finley
 