Latest Halas Intrigue podcast: Is Bears-Bucs a must-win game?

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Sunday’s Bears-Bucs game is a must-win and wonder what’s wrong with Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense.
While Justin Fields has his own lengthy checklist of improvements going into this game, a steady rushing attack — the one thing the Bears have shown they’re capable of over the last two seasons — would lighten the pressure.
Doses of the vaccine were expected to begin shipping this week and be widely available within five to 12 days at clinics and pharmacies throughout Chicago, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.
The Illini are coming off a disappointing loss last week at Kansas. They hope a raucous home crowd can carry them to an upset win.
From DJ Moore’s targets to Justin Fields’ progress to the offensive line’s protection issues, the Bears’ offensive coordinator acknowledged substandard play in the Bears’ 38-20 loss to the Packers, but remains resolute that progress is being made.
“If Eddie starts on Sunday, that tells me you must not be trying to win,” Hampton said.