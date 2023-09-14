The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Latest Halas Intrigue podcast: Is Bears-Bucs a must-win game?

It’s only Week 2, but there’s already pressure on the Bears after the ugly opening loss to the Packers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Latest Halas Intrigue podcast: Is Bears-Bucs a must-win game?
The Bears and Buccaneers line up during a 2021 game.

The Bears and Buccaneers line up during a 2021 game.

Alex Menendez/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Sunday’s Bears-Bucs game is a must-win and wonder what’s wrong with Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Rushing attack might be Bears’ quickest fix from underwhelming opener
Luke Getsy on Bears’ offense: ‘We left a lot out there’
Bears safety Eddie Jackson reacts to Dan Hampton calling him a ‘clown’
Fox Sports’ Joe Davis thought Bears’ turnaround was coming — then ‘they got whooped’
Bears predictions: Week 2 at Buccaneers
Bears’ Luke Getsy told Aaron Rodgers he’ll ‘come back better than ever’
The Latest
herbert__8_.jpg
Bears
Rushing attack might be Bears’ quickest fix from underwhelming opener
While Justin Fields has his own lengthy checklist of improvements going into this game, a steady rushing attack — the one thing the Bears have shown they’re capable of over the last two seasons — would lighten the pressure.
By Jason Lieser
 
The updated fall 2023 vaccine targets currently circulating strains of the virus and will be available to everyone at no cost, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Coronavirus Vaccine News
Updated COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available next week in Chicago
Doses of the vaccine were expected to begin shipping this week and be widely available within five to 12 days at clinics and pharmacies throughout Chicago, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer runs the ball against Kansas.
College Sports
No. 7 Penn State ready for a raucus crowd at Illinois
The Illini are coming off a disappointing loss last week at Kansas. They hope a raucous home crowd can carry them to an upset win.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_115772814.jpg
Bears
Luke Getsy on Bears’ offense: ‘We left a lot out there’
From DJ Moore’s targets to Justin Fields’ progress to the offensive line’s protection issues, the Bears’ offensive coordinator acknowledged substandard play in the Bears’ 38-20 loss to the Packers, but remains resolute that progress is being made.
By Mark Potash
 
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears safety Eddie Jackson reacts to Dan Hampton calling him a ‘clown’
“If Eddie starts on Sunday, that tells me you must not be trying to win,” Hampton said.
By Patrick Finley
 