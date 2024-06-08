Crystal Lake Central keeps the juices flowing, knocks off Lemont to win the Class 3A state title

Providence baseball coach Mike Smith has won more than 400 games and two state championship trophies. He knows that high school sports aren’t all pats on the back and roses.

“These kids have learned that there is pressure in high school baseball,” Smith said after the Celtics’ state semifinal win Friday.

That pressure is all over high school spots, especially in front of big crowds at the state championship level.

But there was one team in Joliet this weekend that wasn’t feeling any stress.

“We had nothing to lose,” Crystal Lake Central starting pitcher John Gariepy said. “It was just the last ride. All of us are really good friends and we really wanted to play with each other. We didn’t want each game to be our last until it was the championship. That’s what we got.”

The Tigers came from behind to beat Lemont 3-2 in the Class 3A IHSA state championship game Saturday at Duly Health and Care Field.

Crystal Lake Central (22-14) isn’t a baseball powerhouse, this is its first state title. The Tigers started the season 6-8 and then lost seven of eight games over a stretch of April. Expectations were low heading into the playoffs but then magic struck.

“I think for most of us the Hampshire series [May 8] is when things turned,” Gariepy said. “We were losing a lot and our coach came back from some issues and we knew it was the time to do it. We knew we could do something and we haven’t lost since.”

Lemont (31-10), which won the Class 3A title in 2014 and 2016, led 2-0 after four innings. The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

Andrew Welder opened the inning with a walk and Carter Kelley and Jaden Obaldo were both hit by pitches. Junior James Dreher cashed in with a two-run single to left.

Junior Rhett Ozment knocked in the game-winning run in the sixth with a triple to center field.

“We never lost hope,” Ozment said. “We’re always energetic. That’s one of our mottos around here: juice. Keep the juices flowing. We never get down because you gt down and you don’t ever come back.”

Gariepy pitched 5 and 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and two unearned runs. He struck out six and walked one. Senior Tommy Korn didn’t allow a hit or a run in the final 1 and 1/3 to earn the win.

“I can’t even explain the feeling,” Korn said while clutching the ball from the last out. “My body collapsed. The love for this team and the family bond we had. It was amazing. There is no better feeling.”

Lemont starter Jacob Parr went 4 and 1/3 innings and allowed two runs and two hits. He walked two and struck out five.

“We knew we had this in us,” Korn said. “We just needed one spark and it lit and the flame kept going. This is our second state championship this year, our girls soccer team just one. The whole city is going to go crazy. I can’t wait.”