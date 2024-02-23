Previewing and predicting the top regional final high school basketball games

Following a little Wednesday chaos with regional semifinal upsets, regional championship games are set for Friday night.

After losing to conference foe Evanston twice in the regular season by double digits, Maine South turned the tables and stunned the Wildkits 49-32. Now the team that won just one game in the Central Suburban League South will get a shot at another league opponent, No. 3 seed Glenbrook South.

Playing its regional at home, Oak Park lived up to its dangerous 12-seed label by upsetting a red-hot Niles North. The Huskies face New Trier in the title game.

Andrew, a No. 11 seed, was another team that pulled off an upset on its home floor, beating Romeoville 66-60. Can they do the same to Bloom in the final?

And a few other double-digit seeds — Plainfield North, Hersey and Joliet Central — are still alive and playing for regional championships Friday night.

Here are the top regional championship games across the area, including some picks.

Related IHSA rules multiple Kenwood players and coaches ineligible but allows team to play in the state tournament

Lane (20-11) vs. Glenbrook North (23-7)

Can Lane win its first regional championship in over 75 years? The combination of playing on its home floor and the production of 6-9 Dalton Scantlebury (10.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg), fresh off a big regional semifinal game, and 6-5 Shaheed Solebo (15.6 ppg) gives the Champions a real shot.

Glenbrook North is fueled by point guard Josh Fridman, who missed the final two weeks of the season but is back from injury. He averages 15 points and five assists a game and is a game-changer with the ball in his hands. Sam Lappin (15 ppg) remains an unsung player.

The pick: Glenbrook North 55, Lane 50

Lake Zurich (21-8) vs. Rolling Meadows (22-9)

A pair of teams with junior stars for each to contend with in this 3 vs. 6 seed regional final.

Ian Miletic, the talented and versatile 6-7 wing who has added high-major offers and interest, has put together a monster season. He’s putting up 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists a game for this junior-dominated team.

How Rolling Meadows handles the inside presence of 6-8 Anton Strelnikov will be pivotal. The junior big has been outstanding, averaging 17 points and seven rebounds a game.

The pick: Lake Zurich 59, Rolling Meadows 58

Benet (26-6) vs. Oswego East (21-10)

Oswego East is shooting for its third straight regional championship and will be on its home floor. Having played a very competitive schedule, the Wolves are well prepared. Jehvion Starwood, an athletic scoring guard who is headed to Wyoming, leads the Wolves with 15 points a game.

Benet has so many weapons, starting with the sophomore tandem of 6-7 Gabe Sularski and guard Jayden Wright. Sularski can beat you in several ways while Wright spreads the floor with his shooting ability. But guard Blake Fagbemi, 6-9 Daniel Pauliukonis, 6-11 Colin Stack and senior Patrick Walsh must be accounted for as well.

The pick: Benet 64, Oswego East 57

Rich (23-7) vs. Joliet West (21-9)

A fun 4-5 matchup and true toss-up featuring a bunch of individual talent, led by Joliet West’s Justus McNair, a Valpo-bound guard who is averaging 19 points a game, and Rich’s Jamson Coulter, one of the top sophomores in the state.

In addition to McNair, Joliet West has received a big boost over the past month from talented junior Zion Gross.

Coulter can be a difference-maker, but the Raptors can lean on a pair of seniors as well in guard Samar Bures and 6-6 Victor Brown.

These two met back in January with Rich winning 70-53. While this one will be much closer, Rich stays alive and moves on to the sectional.

The pick: Rich 62, Joliet West 60

Downers Grove North (28-4) vs. Neuqua Valley (23-9)

The postseason experience, home floor and Jack Stanton give a big edge to Downers Grove North in this regional final.

Neuqua Valley veteran coach Todd Sutton, the only coach in school history, is shooting for an 11th regional title. He and the Wildcats have a chance with Luke Kinkade (19.5 ppg) on the floor. The 6-1 senior guard, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer, has a torch that can light a team up with his three-point shooting Luke Kinkade (19.5 ppg).

Downers North, however, has done an outstanding job this season of limiting opposing star players and getting the job done.

The pick: Downers Grove North 50, Neuqua Valley 45

Lincoln Park (21-9) vs. Young (17-12)

A rematch of a December game that went Lincoln Park’s way. That one, however, was played in the bandbox of a gym at Lincoln Park, where the Lions pulled out a 70-67 win.

Both Lincoln Park and junior Chayse Turner (15.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg) have been pleasant surprises this season.

This has not been a typical Young season, though the roster is youthful and junior star Antonio Munoz missed a large chunk of the season. Munoz is back and the Dolphins will be at home this time.

The pick: Young 63, Lincoln Park 58

West Aurora (21-10) vs. Bolingbrook (25-4)

After winning one of the toughest regional semifinal games on Wednesday — West Aurora knocked off Yorkville on the road — the Blackhawks now aim at upsetting the No. 1 seed in the sectional. Coach Mike Fowler’s team is a very dangerous No. 9 seed.

West Aurora relies heavily on the senior backcourt of Jordan Brooks and CJ Savage, along with athletic wing Terrence Smith. But 6-7 junior Gabriel Gonzales had a career game in the win over Yorkville with 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Blackhawks could use more of that if it plans on pulling off what would be a huge upset.

Bolingbrook has been rolling and finished the regular season playing like a state title contender. Raiders freshman guard Davion Thompson (19.2 ppg) and 6-7 junior JT Pettigrew (17.1 ppg, 10 rpg), however, have been a steady and consistent 1-2 punch.

The pick: Bolingbrook 64, West Aurora 55

Riverside-Brookfield (26-4) vs. Simeon (15-13)

How will Simeon combat R-B big man Stefan Cicic? The 6-11 senior is averaging 19 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and a pair of assists a game. Cicic, sophomore guard Cameron Mercer (13.8) and Steven Brown (13.5 ppg) have formed a nice offensive trio for the Bulldogs.

How will the Bulldogs handle Simeon’s quickness and pressure? The Wolverines are balanced and led by guards Lorenzo Shields, who was the buzzer-beating hero in the win over Hinsdale Central Wednesday night, and Rashad McKinnie.

No. 6 seed Simeon is in unfamiliar territory as a team seeded outside the top four. That puts a serious streak in jeopardy. It’s been over two decades since Simeon last lost a regional game. Can the Bulldogs end the longest regional title streak in the Chicago area?

The pick: Riverside-Brookfield 57, Simeon 54

