IHSA boys basketball state finals schedule and scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA STATE FINALS
at State Farm Center, Champaign
Thursday, March 7
CLASS 2A semifinals
Williamsville vs. Phillips, 2 p.m.
Byron vs. Benton, 3:45 p.m.
Third place game, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A semifinals
Hope Academy vs. Meridian, 9:30 a.m.
Aurora Christian vs. West Central, 11:15 a.m.
Third place game, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 8
CLASS 4A semifinals
Palatine vs. Normal, 2 p.m.
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. New Trier, 3:45 p.m.
Third place game, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 3A semifinals
Mount Carmel vs. Mt. Zion, 9:30 a.m.
DePaul Prep vs. Peoria Richwoods, 11:15 a.m.
Third place game, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
CLASS 4A final
Matchup TBD, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A final
Matchup TBD, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A final
Matchup TBD, 1 p.m.
CLASS 1A final
Matchup TBD, 11 a.m.
