IHSA boys basketball state finals schedule and scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA STATE FINALS

at State Farm Center, Champaign

Thursday, March 7

CLASS 2A semifinals

Williamsville vs. Phillips, 2 p.m.

Byron vs. Benton, 3:45 p.m.

Third place game, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A semifinals

Hope Academy vs. Meridian, 9:30 a.m.

Aurora Christian vs. West Central, 11:15 a.m.

Third place game, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8

CLASS 4A semifinals

Palatine vs. Normal, 2 p.m.

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. New Trier, 3:45 p.m.

Third place game, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A semifinals

Mount Carmel vs. Mt. Zion, 9:30 a.m.

DePaul Prep vs. Peoria Richwoods, 11:15 a.m.

Third place game, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

CLASS 4A final

Matchup TBD, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A final

Matchup TBD, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A final

Matchup TBD, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1A final

Matchup TBD, 11 a.m.