Thursday, March 7, 2024
IHSA boys basketball state finals schedule and scores

All the results from this weekend in Champaign.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Moline basketball players react after winning the state championship game against Benet last season at State Farm Center.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA STATE FINALS
at State Farm Center, Champaign

Thursday, March 7

CLASS 2A semifinals
Williamsville vs. Phillips, 2 p.m.
Byron vs. Benton, 3:45 p.m.
Third place game, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A semifinals
Hope Academy vs. Meridian, 9:30 a.m.
Aurora Christian vs. West Central, 11:15 a.m.
Third place game, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8

CLASS 4A semifinals
Palatine vs. Normal, 2 p.m.
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. New Trier, 3:45 p.m.
Third place game, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A semifinals
Mount Carmel vs. Mt. Zion, 9:30 a.m.
DePaul Prep vs. Peoria Richwoods, 11:15 a.m.
Third place game, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

CLASS 4A final
Matchup TBD, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A final
Matchup TBD, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A final
Matchup TBD, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1A final
Matchup TBD, 11 a.m.

IHSA basketball state final previews

Homewood Flossmoor's Bryce Heard (2) goes to the basket over Curie’s Derrick Dowdell (23) during the IHSA Class 4A supersectional at UIC.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA Class 4A high school basketball state finals
Homewood-Flossmoor is the favorite but New Trier, Normal and Palatine will all provide a challenge to the Vikings.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mount Carmel's Grant Best (3) shoots the ball over St. Patrick during the IHSA 3A Supersectional game at UIC.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA Class 3A high school basketball state finals
It’s the Catholic League vs. Central Illinois in two semifinal matchups on Friday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
DePaul Prep’s Rashaun Porter (24) goes to the basket over Homewood-Flossmoor.
High School Basketball
Five storylines to watch in the Class 3A state finals
The IHSA Class 3A state finals begin on Friday. Here are five things to watch.
By Joe Henricksen
 

