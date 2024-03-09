The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

West Central dominates Mounds Meridian to win its first state title

Senior Zack Evans, who had a low-scoring semifinal, led with 27 points and eight rebounds.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN—West Central breezed past Mounds Meridian in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday at State Farm Center.

The Cougars never trailed on the way to a 62-43 win, securing the team’s first state title.

“This is this is a very special group,” West Central coach Ryan Sichting said. “They’re passionate. They love the game. They’re dedicated. And they're not scared of any moment.”

West Central (36-3) is a co-op of Winchester and Bluffs. Both schools are several miles outside of Jacksonville in central Illinois.

The Cougars weren’t just unafraid, they were ready to dominate. The outcome was never in doubt. Senior Zack Evans, who had a low-scoring semifinal, led with 27 points and eight rebounds.

“I felt like I let my guys down a little bit in the first half on Friday,” Evans said. “I had to bring it today in order for us to get a big win. I definitely had that mindset.”

Evans scored six points in the first few minutes as the Cougars jumped out to a 12-3 lead.

Meridian, which is led by 18-year-old freshman Antonio Flenoid Jr., usually excels on the boards but West Central made that a focus of its game plan.

“That was probably the number one goal was to keep them off the offensive glass,” Sichting said.

The Cougars out-rebounded Meridian 38-22. Flenoid Jr., who battled foul trouble, finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

Javionne Ranson and Will Thurston both scored eight points for the Bobcats (26-9).

It’s the third title game defeat for Meridian, which lost the Class A championship game in 1972 and the Class 1A game in 2015.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my guys and the way they represented the deep south,” Bobcats coach David Davis said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more.

Davis didn’t mince words when asked about his team’s slow start in the state championship game.

“Lackadaisical,” Davis said. “Thinking it would just fall into our hands and be given to us instead of going to get it. We dug ourselves a really deep hole and didn’t hit the glass too hard.”

Three players did the vast majority of the scoring for West Central. Evans, 6-4 senior Chance Little (19 points, eight rebounds) and senior guard Mason Berry (13 points, eight rebounds).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“It was a crazy atmosphere,” Little said. “I think the whole town was here. They come and support us every game that we play. It means a lot.”

Berry had the ball as time expired. He threw it towards the State Farm Center ceiling in celebration.

“It was just a great feeling,” Berry said. “We’ve worked really hard for this and we’ve been through a lot this year.”

West Central beat Aurora Christian in double overtime in the semifinals on Thursday. Eagles star Marshawn Cocroft scored 36 points, but the Cougars shut Aurora Christian out in the second overtime.

