The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
High School Basketball Sports On Instagram

The wait is over: Homewood-Flossmoor wins the Class 4A state championship

Everything came together beautifully for the Vikings in a 60-48 victory against Normal.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE The wait is over: Homewood-Flossmoor wins the Class 4A state championship
Homewood-Flossmoor's Gianni Cobb (1) controls the ball during the IHSA Class 4A state championship game.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s Gianni Cobb (1) controls the ball during the IHSA Class 4A state championship game.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN—Evanston, Aurora, Maywood, Joliet, Dolton, Harvey, Country Club Hills...the list of Illinois state basketball championships goes back to 1908 and nearly every hoops-crazed community in the area is represented.

Some towns only have one title, and some have dynasties. Homewood-Flossmoor had nothing until Saturday. The school opened in 1959 and its best chance at a title came in 2004 when the Julian Wright-led Vikings lost to Shaun Livingston and Peoria Central in the Class AA state championship game.

Expectations were high immediately this season after Gianni Cobb, Bryce Heard and Mac Hagemaster all transferred in from other schools to play for the Vikings. They teamed with senior Carson Brownfield and junior Jayden Tyler to create one of the state's most talented teams.

For years, the best players in the H-F district wound up playing for other schools. Just a couple of seasons ago, the top players in the Chicago Public League had all played together in the Vikings United youth basketball program based in Homewood.

Coach Jamere Dismukes, in his second year at H-F, was tasked with finding a way to mold all the talent together. Many observers thought it would never happen: too many shooters, too many ball handlers and not enough basketballs.

Saturday in the Class 4A state championship it all came together beautifully in a 60-48 victory against Normal.

The Vikings' rallied late to knock off then top-ranked Curie in the UIC supersectional on Monday. That was impressive, but the wire-to-wire win against the Ironmen was a state championship statement.

"Ring chasing," Heard said. "Ring chasing was our motto all year and we got the job done tonight."

H-F (33-4) opened the game with two three-pointers from Tyler. The Vikings took the lead for good on a rebound and basket by Heard with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.

"My teammates trusted me tonight," Heard said. "My shot was falling. [Tyler] started off with a couple of good buckets and got us going."

The Ironmen had a significant size advantage with 6-10 Jaheem Webber, 6-8 Noah Cleveland, 6-6 Nico Newsome and 6-10 Kobe Walker. H-F was shorter at every position but Hagemaster, a 6-8 senior, battled valiantly and clogged up Normal's scoring opportunities in the post.

Heard led the Vikings with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler scored 15 and Brownfield added 12 points.

"This is a special group," Dismukes said. "I’ve been saying it all year. I got a lot of flak for saying it but I believed it all year."

Senior guard Braylon Roman led Normal (32-6) with 18 points and Cleveland scored 13.

The Ironmen lost the Class 4A title game in 2015 to Jalen Brunson's Stevenson team.

Next Up In High School Basketball
Makai Kvamme smoothly orchestrates DePaul Prep’s Class 3A state championship win against Mount Carmel
EJ Horton’s soaring athleticism, Elijah Harris’ defense lead Phillips to first state title since 1975
West Central dominates Mounds Meridian to win its first state title
IHSA boys basketball state finals schedule and scores
Palatine’s Cinderella playoff run ends in Class 4A semis against Normal
Gianni Cobb brings magic, Bryce Heard consistency as Homewood-Flossmoor beats New Trier in the Class 4A semis
The Latest
White Sox Padres Baseball
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Soroka delivers another impressive start in second Cactus League game
The veteran right-hander pitched three innings, striking out five and allowing two hits and one run in his second Cactus League start at Peoria Sports Complex.
By Kyle Williams
 
Bulls
Injured Zach LaVine defiantly optimistic in his standing with Bulls
LaVine not only spoke with reporters Saturday for the first time since his season-ending foot surgery, but he made it very clear that he still fits in with the Bulls.
By Joe Cowley
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in South Shore
The men, 36 and 20, were near an alley when a fight broke out and they both were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
OB-CST-031024-2011.jpg
High School Basketball
EJ Horton’s soaring athleticism, Elijah Harris’ defense lead Phillips to first state title since 1975
Horton’s slam with 4:51 to play was the signature moment of the first nine games of the state finals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
EAGLES-031024-11.JPG. Joe Walsh and Steuart Smith perform with the Eagles at the United Center, Friday, March 9, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Music
Eagles take it to the limit and beyond with greatest hits aplenty in United Center show
With every note of the evening indelibly etched, the communal experience was carried into the parking lots after the band waved their local “long goodbye.” Steely Dan proved the perfect opener in a solid set of their own.
By Jeff Elbel - For the Sun-Times
 