Saturday, March 9, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Makai Kvamme smoothly orchestrates DePaul Prep’s Class 3A state championship win against Mount Carmel

DePaul Prep started hot and then clamped down defensively to win a second consecutive state title. The Rams won Class 2A last season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
DePaul Prep's Makai Kvamme (13) reacts after hitting a three against Mount Carmel in the IHSA Class 3A state championship game at State Farm Center.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN—Makai Kvamme was the unsung hero of DePaul Prep's run to the Class 2A state last season.

The junior guard stepped into the spotlight on Saturday at the State Farm Center, scoring and orchestrating the offense as the Rams beat Catholic League rival Mount Carmel 49-41 to win the Class 3A state championship.

Kvamme finished with 18 points and six rebounds. He took two three pointers in the first quarter and made both. That helped established an early lead that DePaul Prep's steady defense never surrendered.

"We fought through adversity," Kvamme said. "[Mount Carmel] cut it to three and we kept going, we never gave up. It feels amazing. I don’t even have words. It’s amazing."

Northwestern recruit Angelo Ciaravino made a three-pointer with 6:35 left in the game to pull the Caravan within five points and a three pointer from sophomore Noah Mister cut the DePaul Prep (35-2) lead to three points with 1:45 to play but that was as close it would get.

The Rams made ten consecutive free throws in the final 1:32 to seal the victory.

DePaul Prep dominated the first half. The Rams shot well in the first quarter and then ground down the second quarter with long possessions.

Mount Carmel (32-6) held DePaul Prep to just one field goal and five points in the third quarter but couldn't ever change the momentum of the game.

Senior Jaylan McElroy finished with eight points and seven rebounds for the Rams and Sun-Times All-Area selection PJ Chambers added eight points. McElroy's rim protection was one of the special factors in DePaul Prep's run to the title.

Ciaravino led the Caravan with 24 points and Mister added seven, all in the fourth quarter.

DePaul Prep's only losses this season were to Homewood-Flossmoor and Normal, the teams playing in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday.

Check back later for more reaction from DePaul Prep and Mount Carmel players.

