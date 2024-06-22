Man shot to death in Little Village
The man, 49, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 4300 block of West 25th Street around 3:26 p.m. police received an alert from gunshot detection technology.
The man, 49, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 4300 block of West 25th Street around 3:26 p.m. after police received an alert from gunshot detection technology.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
