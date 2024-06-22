The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 22, 2024
News Chicago

Buckingham Fountain closed for maintenance due to vandalism, Chicago Park District officials say

Damage was discovered in and around the tourist attraction in Grant Park overnight, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Buckingham Fountain is closed for maintenance due to vandalism that occurred overnight, officials said.

Buckingham Fountain is closed until further notice for maintenance due to vandalism that turned the Grant Park tourist attraction’s pool water red, the Chicago Park District announced Saturday.

Damage was discovered in and around the fountain overnight, police said. No details were given on the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

