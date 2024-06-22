Buckingham Fountain closed for maintenance due to vandalism, Chicago Park District officials say

Buckingham Fountain is closed until further notice for maintenance due to vandalism that turned the Grant Park tourist attraction’s pool water red, the Chicago Park District announced Saturday.

Effective immediately, @BuckinghamFntn will be closed until further notice to perform maintenance due to overnight vandalism. Please check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/taE43mxNBW — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) June 22, 2024

Damage was discovered in and around the fountain overnight, police said. No details were given on the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

