Buckingham Fountain closed for maintenance due to vandalism, Chicago Park District officials say
Damage was discovered in and around the tourist attraction in Grant Park overnight, police said.
Buckingham Fountain is closed until further notice for maintenance due to vandalism that turned the Grant Park tourist attraction’s pool water red, the Chicago Park District announced Saturday.
Effective immediately, @BuckinghamFntn will be closed until further notice to perform maintenance due to overnight vandalism. Please check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/taE43mxNBW— Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) June 22, 2024
Damage was discovered in and around the fountain overnight, police said. No details were given on the extent of the damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest
State Sen. Napoleon Harris III chairs the Illinois Senate’s Insurance Committee and has partnered with two men who run an insurance brokerage.
Plans to add housing in the downtown corridor will help reinvigorate the district, architects and developers said, but there are still construction challenges with turning office spaces into residential units.
Chicago, a haven for the LGBTQ+ community, still can do more for inclusivity, Chicago's Next Voices columnist writes
Illinois is one of the safest states in the nation for members of the LGBTQ+ community, with many protections, guest columnist Christopher Bigelow says. It’s the right thing to do as other states are making the opposite choice.
It’s a confusing new turn in a marriage where wife works hard to make the man feel cared for.