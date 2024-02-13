Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Guard against impulsive decisions that affect your finances or your assets because you will be inclined to make an off-the-cuff move that you might regret. For example, you might spontaneously buy something. Postpone important discussions for another day to avoid arguments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel emotional today, which is why you might find yourself at odds with parents, bosses and VIPs. It could be minor stuff but nevertheless, it's unsettling. In fact, later in the day, you might feel downright impulsive. Think before you speak or act.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you're making travel plans, leave yourself some wiggle room in case you need to cancel because you might impulsively do something, and then later, want to change your mind. This also applies to decisions about universities, schooling, the law, medicine and publishing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful with matters regarding shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances because you might make a fast decision that impacts these areas. If so, make sure you know what you're doing. Disputes are possible. On the bright side, an unexpected gift might come your way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

People notice you today, and they will certainly notice a public argument. (Stage whispers or loud hissing.) Because of this high-visibility quality, do your best to be patient with partners and close friends, even if you feel annoyed. After all, your public is watching.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Steer clear of squabbles with coworkers and customers or anything related to your job today. Likewise, quarrels related to a pet or even with healthcare workers might arise. Instead, focus on doing something different. Change your routine today. Go someplace you've never been before.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents must be patient with their kids today because it's easy for things to go south in a New York minute. Patience is the key. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other today because this is a glitch that will blow over quickly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which means you have to encourage feelings of cooperation within yourself. Be patient and conciliatory, especially dealing with partners as well as family members. This way you'll be happier and you'll have no regrets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have opinions and thoughts about many things because you are the philosopher of the zodiac. Resist the urge to get into disputes about issues today. Don't take the bait. Instead, focus on potential travel in the future, especially work-related travel. (We like!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents must be patient with their kids today because this is the only way to keep the peace and your sanity. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other, especially in discussions about shared costs, shared finances and the division of labor. Money squabbles will arise all too easily today. Mum's the word.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Four planets are in your sign right now, which is empowering. However, today the Moon, at the bottom of your chart, is at odds with these planets (especially Mercury), which is why you might be drawn into domestic arguments or disputes that you don't need. Forewarned is forearmed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Disputes and arguments with daily contacts, siblings and relatives will be challenging today. Don't get involved with these because you won't feel better. Instead, they will drain you. Actually, this is an excellent day to do research or look for answers behind the scenes. Avoid anyone who does not have your best interests at heart.

If Your Birthday Is Today

"The Simpsons" cartoonist Matt Groening (1954) shares your birthday. You are adventurous, enthusiastic and fun. You live life fully and you value your intellectual freedom. You might renew your religious or spiritual beliefs this year. You might explore certain philosophies because you want to learn the true meaning of your life. You might also teach someone.