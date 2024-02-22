Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:30 p.m. PST. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something unexpected might impact pet owners. (Be aware.) Meanwhile, unexpected changes to your job or something related to your health might also occur because this is an unpredictable day full of sudden detours and surprises.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents should be vigilant about your kids because this is a mildly accident-prone time for your kids. Meanwhile, social occasions might suddenly be canceled; or conversely, you might receive an invitation out of the blue? Caution about sports accidents.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your home routine will change. Small appliances might break down, or a minor breakage could occur. Something might be on the fritz. It's a bit annoying having to cope with the unexpected. Because surprise company could drop by, stock the fridge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Expect a few surprises that will send you off on a detour or require extra time to deal with something. On the upside, you might meet someone new or take an interesting short trip, or be excited about new ideas? It's an interesting day with some twists and turns.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something unexpected could impact your belongings or your wealth today. It could be major; it could be minor. You might find money; you might lose money. Be wise and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Possibly, you will have a clever, moneymaking idea?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel restless today. Very likely, you will impulsively do something or change your mind quickly. You might want to go out and meet friends, or you might cancel plans. You have a lot of energy building up within you, and it's tough to know how to channel it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a restless day for you. Many people around you are feeling some mild surprises and detours to their day. However, you might feel this in an internal way. Externally, you might relax or work. However, internally, you might have different ideas or emotions bubbling up that make you wonder.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend might surprise you. Or perhaps, you will meet someone new who is unusual, bohemian or avant-garde? Possibly, what catches you off guard is your relationship to a group. Perhaps their mandate suddenly has changed? Keep your eyes open because something surprising will happen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might want greater freedom, especially freedom from authority. In other words, you don't want bosses, parents or someone telling you what to do and when to do it. (By nature, freedom has always been a survival issue for you.) Home and family are your focus today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A sudden opportunity to travel might materialize or even drop in your lap. Conversely, travel plans might suddenly change by being delayed or canceled. Likewise, plans related to school, medicine, the law or something to do with publishing and the media might also take a detour. Stay tuned!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Make friends with your bank account so you know what's happening. Because something unexpected could impact banking details or anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt or discussions about an inheritance — it's important to stay on top of these things. Sometimes, you snooze, you lose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Prepare yourself for a few surprises when dealing with close friends and partners. Someone might want to make a change to the relationship? Or they might just have an unusual suggestion. This surprise could be major or minor. Alternatively, you might meet someone new who is a real character. (It's not a boring day.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Tea Leoni (1966) shares your birthday. You are fiercely individualistic and energetic in your desire to fight injustice. You have opinions and are prepared to defend them. This year you will be recognized for your achievements and efforts from the past. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos of some kind. Bravo!

