Horoscope for Thursday, March 7, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might be in competition with someone. Or you might work with a friend or a member of a group to achieve a goal, perhaps a victory. A casual friendship might turn romantic for some because there's a lot of energy in the air!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because your ambition is aroused, you'll express yourself with such emotion and eloquence that you can inspire others to follow you. Without question, your heart is in whatever it is you want to achieve, and people respect those who believe in what they're doing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You'll be convincing in your desire to learn something new or to teach something to others. You might use this same keen energy to make travel plans or to "get away from it all" and see new turf. If you have to defend your beliefs. You certainly have the energy to do so.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In disputes about shared property or how to divide or share something with someone else, you'll come out on top because you are fervent and convincing. You believe in what you're fighting for. Romance will also be passionate (and memorable).

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Conversations with friends, partners and even members of the general public will be feisty and dynamic. Oh yes, you will stand up for what you believe. However, the reverse might be true. You might attract someone to you who is looking for a fight. Be careful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have lots of energy to make a difference today. You want to get things done and you want to do so efficiently because you want results. If you're competing with someone, this will light a fire underneath you because competition will make you identify with what you're doing, and give everything you've got.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a playful day. In particular, you have strong competitive energy which will do you well if you're in competitive sports or in any kind of team activity that needs to compete or win. Likewise, your romantic urges are strong and you won't hesitate to make the first move.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to roll up your sleeves and make improvements at home because you have the energy to do so. Be ambitious about what you want to achieve. Make things look better. You want to create some order out of chaos and busy activity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're unusually convincing, which is why it's a powerful day for those of you who have to persuade others, or sell, market, teach or act or make anyone listen to your words. This is because today, you'll put everything you have into what you have to say.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you're willing to work hard to do something to boost your earnings or increase your wealth in some way. You're not afraid to take action. In fact, competition will spur you to greater heights. However, this same energy could tempt you to spend big. Don't be rash.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have strong feelings about practically everything today; but in particular, you want to make some improvements to your home, or where you live, or your family situation. You'll be able to do this because you've got focus and energy to burn!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a strong time for you because the sun, Mercury, Saturn and Neptune are all in your sign. Nevertheless, you will likely accomplish the most today by working alone or working behind the scenes. It's all a bit hush, hush, isn't it?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tobias Menzies (1974) shares your birthday. You are charming, sensitive and creative. You can also be fey and otherworldly. It's important to assert yourself when need be. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it's time to let go of people and things that might be holding you back.