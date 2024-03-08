The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Friday, March 8, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Friday, March 8, 2024
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 12:30 PM to 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to socialize with others! Enjoy the company of friends and interactions with groups, clubs and organizations. Get together with others and share your hopes and dreams for the future, because someone might give you helpful feedback about your ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You make a wonderful impression on bosses and authority figures. In fact, this impression is so strong, some of you might begin a romance with a boss. Meanwhile, discussions with friends and members of groups will be tenderhearted and mutually sympathetic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Romance with someone different or with someone who is far way might begin today. Likewise, strong feelings of wanting to travel for pleasure might prompt you to book a ticket or make plans for a future getaway. (You feel idealistic about what you want for yourself.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today your appreciation of beauty is heightened, which is why you will enjoy art galleries, museums, parks, pristine nature, beautiful architecture or anything that pleases your eye. Romance will be passionate and affectionate. Perhaps, gifts and financial advantages will come your way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly. This is a good thing because in financial discussions, you might be tempted to give away the farm. Be careful. Be generous, but respect your own interests so that you can be generous again in the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with coworkers are excellent today. In fact, they're so good, some of you might begin a work-related romance. Meanwhile, be clear in your conversations with partners and close friends, because misunderstandings might be due to assumptions that are faulty.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day for romance, socializing and enjoying fun outings. Musical performances, the theater, the entertainment world and pleasant get-togethers will please you. You will also feel tenderhearted dealing with children. Meanwhile, sports events will be lively!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have a chance to be wonderfully creative today, especially if you're an artist, or you're working on a creative project, or you need to dream up creative ideas. This is because you're in touch with your muse today. This is a romantic day full of playful possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions will go well today, especially because you have the gift of the gab. People will enjoy talking to you because you'll be friendly and warm-hearted to everyone. It's possible that a flirtation or a romance will spring up with a neighbor or a daily contact. Who knew?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don't be down on yourself if you spend most of today daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. It's just what's happening. However, do be aware of this, especially when it comes to financial decisions because you might be unrealistic. Be careful when shopping, especially for beautiful things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is lined up with fair Venus in your sign, which makes you feel warm hearted and friendly to everyone. Furthermore, because Mars is in your sign, you'll go out of your way to express your affection and let others know that you care. (Aquarians are all about their friendships.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today Mercury is lined up with your ruler Neptune, which makes you sensitive and idealistic. However, this can also be as if you have Vaseline on your lens, and you're not seeing the world clearly. Therefore, be careful about spending money. Be careful about volunteering for anything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Milana Vayntrub (1987) shares your birthday. You can be rebellious. You certainly have the courage of your own convictions. You are ambitious, forceful and sometimes inspiring. This is the start of a new nine-year cycle for you. Expect new beginnings adventures and major changes. You might take on a leadership role.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, March 7, 2024
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, March 4, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, March 3, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, March 2, 2024
The Latest
President Joe Biden State of the Union 2014
Columnists
Biden’s reset on the Israel — Hamas war in State of the Union speech
‘I know the last five months have been gut-wrenching for so many people, for the Israeli people, the Palestinian people, and so many here in America,’ Biden said.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls come out of Utah incident with no fines or suspensions
Coach Billy Donovan was not only busy talking with his front office Thursday about what took place late in the win over the Jazz, but he even made a call to the league office to make sure all parties understood what happened from the Bulls’ perspective.
By Joe Cowley
 
New Trier's Logan Feller (22) drives the ball past Glenbrook North’s Sam Lappin (4).
Storylines, X-factors and players to watch in the IHSA Class 4A state finals
Here is a look the Class 4A field and all that is has to offer this weekend in Champaign.
By Joe Henricksen
 
OBAMA-030824-7.jpg
News
Obama gets first look at massive video exhibit slated for Obama Presidential Center: ‘That was fun’
The 44-foot display at McCormick Place was just a prototype for what will be an 88-foot installation inside the museum telling the story of the ‘Power of Words,’ which is one of its themes.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Alexander Canario #4 of the Chicago Cubs is doused with water by Christopher Morel #5 after the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Don’t forget Alexander Canario in Cubs’ Opening Day roster conversation
The rookie outfielder is among the players competing for a bench spot.
By Maddie Lee
 