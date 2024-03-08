Horoscope for Friday, March 8, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 12:30 PM to 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to socialize with others! Enjoy the company of friends and interactions with groups, clubs and organizations. Get together with others and share your hopes and dreams for the future, because someone might give you helpful feedback about your ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You make a wonderful impression on bosses and authority figures. In fact, this impression is so strong, some of you might begin a romance with a boss. Meanwhile, discussions with friends and members of groups will be tenderhearted and mutually sympathetic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Romance with someone different or with someone who is far way might begin today. Likewise, strong feelings of wanting to travel for pleasure might prompt you to book a ticket or make plans for a future getaway. (You feel idealistic about what you want for yourself.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today your appreciation of beauty is heightened, which is why you will enjoy art galleries, museums, parks, pristine nature, beautiful architecture or anything that pleases your eye. Romance will be passionate and affectionate. Perhaps, gifts and financial advantages will come your way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly. This is a good thing because in financial discussions, you might be tempted to give away the farm. Be careful. Be generous, but respect your own interests so that you can be generous again in the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with coworkers are excellent today. In fact, they're so good, some of you might begin a work-related romance. Meanwhile, be clear in your conversations with partners and close friends, because misunderstandings might be due to assumptions that are faulty.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day for romance, socializing and enjoying fun outings. Musical performances, the theater, the entertainment world and pleasant get-togethers will please you. You will also feel tenderhearted dealing with children. Meanwhile, sports events will be lively!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have a chance to be wonderfully creative today, especially if you're an artist, or you're working on a creative project, or you need to dream up creative ideas. This is because you're in touch with your muse today. This is a romantic day full of playful possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions will go well today, especially because you have the gift of the gab. People will enjoy talking to you because you'll be friendly and warm-hearted to everyone. It's possible that a flirtation or a romance will spring up with a neighbor or a daily contact. Who knew?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don't be down on yourself if you spend most of today daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. It's just what's happening. However, do be aware of this, especially when it comes to financial decisions because you might be unrealistic. Be careful when shopping, especially for beautiful things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is lined up with fair Venus in your sign, which makes you feel warm hearted and friendly to everyone. Furthermore, because Mars is in your sign, you'll go out of your way to express your affection and let others know that you care. (Aquarians are all about their friendships.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today Mercury is lined up with your ruler Neptune, which makes you sensitive and idealistic. However, this can also be as if you have Vaseline on your lens, and you're not seeing the world clearly. Therefore, be careful about spending money. Be careful about volunteering for anything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Milana Vayntrub (1987) shares your birthday. You can be rebellious. You certainly have the courage of your own convictions. You are ambitious, forceful and sometimes inspiring. This is the start of a new nine-year cycle for you. Expect new beginnings adventures and major changes. You might take on a leadership role.

