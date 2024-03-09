Horoscope for Saturday, March 9, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully because this is an accident-prone day. You might have strong feelings about something and suddenly overreact or do something spontaneously that triggers an unexpected event, especially with a team or a group of people, possibly a friend. Be careful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Think twice when talking to bosses, parents and authority figures (including the police) because you might trigger a situation that gets out of hand. You might say something you regret, or you might provoke a response that is surprising or over-the-top. Don't even go there. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans might suddenly change. Alternatively, you might spontaneously have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Likewise, authority figures (including parents and the police) might do something that is unexpected. "Busted!" Be careful today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Quarrels, disputes or something unexpected could impact issues related to shared property, inheritances, taxes or debt. Because of this, you might suddenly want to escape and run away. Something might create a desire in you to travel. Medical or legal matters might surprise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Patience is the antidote to anger. Today you might need to be patient with partners and close friends because something out of the blue catches you off guard. Perhaps changes to a will, or how something is shared or divided, will alarm you? Be classy. Don't blow your cool.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your work routine will be interrupted today. Power outages, staff shortages, equipment breakdowns, delayed deliveries — something will throw a wrench in things for you. An unexpected health issue might arise. Or something to do with a pet? Take this in your stride. Remain calm and cool.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone time for your kids. Know where they are at all times. Remove toddlers from potential hazards. Meanwhile, social plans might change suddenly. They might be canceled or you might receive a surprise invitation? Romance is rocky.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home routine will change today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Surprise company might knock at the door. Be smart and stock the fridge so you're prepared for anything. Something unexpected related to your kids might occur.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for you. It might be a minor accident or a verbal gaffe, or it could be something major. Meanwhile, family issues, especially with a parent, might surprise you. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your finances and your belongings today because something unexpected could impact them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Do what you can to protect your belongings against theft, loss or damage. You might suddenly have to take a short trip.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're full of energy and feeling impulsive and impatient, which in some cases, could lead to an accident. Therefore, be cool. Be aware of what you're doing at all times. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Give everything a sober second thought before you speak or act. Caution against impulse shopping.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a restless day for you. You have that feeling that you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Meanwhile, you feel independent and determined to do your own thing regardless of what others think. You've got the bit in your teeth and you're ready to go after what you want. A hidden surprise is possible. Be prepared for this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Oscar Isaac (1979) shares your birthday. You are adventurous, courageous and admired by others. Strong and independent, yet you're sensitive and can be easily offended. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rest and rejuvenate your energy. Focus on personal relationships and concentrate on your own needs. Find people who have your back.

