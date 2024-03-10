Horoscope for Sunday, March 10, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the new moon in Pisces moves into Aries. NOTE: Daylight Savings begins at 2a.m. local time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Research into hidden matters or something going on behind the scenes might reveal something that takes you in a new direction. This is also an excellent time to think about your inner world, your inner values and what makes you tick. "Know thyself" is inscribed on the Temple of Apollo in Greece.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent time for the beginning of a new friendship or the beginning of your interaction with a particular group or an organization. You might also choose a new set of goals because today's new moon offers this opportunity, which is an opening for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today is your opportunity to think about channeling your energy into an entirely new direction. This is your time of harvest, which can occur only once every 30 years. This is why you see success and also failure. Focus on your successes and cut your losses.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the perfect day to think about what further education or training you can get that will improve your job or enhance the way you live. Or might travel be something to enrich your life? What can you do to broaden your horizons?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It's time to be clear about how to divide and share property. You also want to be clear about boundaries with respect to your responsibilities for others. A dispute with someone about these issues might arise. Oh well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to take a realistic look at your closest relationships and friendships, and think what you might do to improve them. (This involves a change in your behavior — not theirs.) Ideas? There's always room for improvement.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today's new moon is a wonderful opportunity to think of ways to improve your health as well as your job. When it comes to health issues, it's easier to stop a bad habit as opposed to acquiring a good one. What can you stop doing (or do less of) that will benefit your general well-being?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are a powerful sign and you're also disciplined. Today is the perfect day, perhaps the best all year, to think about your creative talents and what you can do to express them. We are verbs, not nouns. It's the doing that counts. Don't worry about the results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

How can you improve your home and your enjoyment of where you live? Also, you might ask yourself what you can do to improve your relations with family members? These are the things to ponder during today's new moon. Ideas?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today's new moon is a chance to make new intentions. How can you restructure your daily activities in a way that makes you happier? Getting up an hour earlier? Joining the 5 a.m. club? Spending more time with family? Many things to consider.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the best day of the year to think about your values. In other words, what really matters in life? So often we go after material success or fame and recognition. But if that really mattered, then famous rich people would be happy. What do you think matters?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Take a realistic look in the mirror today to see how you can improve the impression you create on your world. Different hairstyle? Different shoes? Wardrobe changes? What will make you feel more confident and happier with your appearance?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jon Hamm (1971) shares your birthday. You are driven and energetic, but also vulnerable, which is why you have sympathy for those who are less fortunate. Good news! This is a wonderful, fun-loving year! Let your hair down and have some fun. Enjoy socializing. In fact, old friends might reappear in your world again.

