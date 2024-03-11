Horoscope for Monday, March 11, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a sweet, romantic day. The vibes are gentle. With Mercury in your sign, you're eager to share your ideas and speak up to others. You won't be shy. Meanwhile, fiery Mars in your House of Friendships will make you assertive and competitive, especially with groups and teams.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with friends and members of groups will be sweet and supportive this week, even though you personally are driven by strong feelings of ambition. Nevertheless, you will enjoy the company of others, especially creative, artistic types. You will take time to listen. You might also research something important.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a lovely day! The sun is at the top of your chart making you look capable to everyone; while fair Venus, also at the top of your chart, makes you look attractive. Put down that Gothic novel and pay attention to the world around you because someone wants your advice about making something look better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Several planets urge you to travel and expand your world. If you can't travel, perhaps you can make travel plans? And if that is out the question, then why not explore your neighborhood or your city? Basically, you want to learn and experience new things to enrich your world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day to seek a loan or mortgage or borrow something from someone because doors will open for you. In fact, gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way. Meanwhile, it's also a romantic, passionate day for those of you in a relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your focus on relationships — partnerships, close friendships — is very strong today. These relations will be mutually pleasant. In fact, you might attract someone who is very pleasing to you. Nevertheless, you're also keen to work and be productive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You're in work mode for the next few weeks, which is a good thing because it will help you to accomplish what you want to do. In fact, others, especially coworkers, will be supportive. Even though you're swinging into work mode, you also want to play! Time for Happy Hour?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a playful day! In fact, the next four weeks will be social and fun-loving. (Lucky you!) Romance is favored along with the arts, sports activities and fun times with children. Make vacation plans or take some time off for exciting getaways.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You'll enjoy redecorating projects to make your home more attractive in the next few weeks. You'll also enjoy entertaining at home. Your communication skills are tops right now, which is one reason you will be successful at making your dreams become a reality.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a pleasant week! You have that feeling within yourself that life is good. Not only will you see the loving support you have from others around you, you will also have an increased appreciation for your daily world. Sounds touchy-feely - but it's true.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have energy now with fiery Mars in your sign! This energy will help you to work. It will also help you to defend your own best interests and stand up for others. Meanwhile, money and financial issues are your focus. Expect to buy pretty things for yourself and others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent week to buy wardrobe items for yourself, especially because you like what you see in the mirror. Furthermore, you have moneymaking ideas, which is all the more reason you should splurge a bit on yourself.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jody Comer (1993) shares your birthday. You are an intuitive visionary with a keen mind. You know how to harness your energy to go after your goals. This is your year to create solid foundations in your life. Simplicity will be the key. Take charge of your health as well. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

