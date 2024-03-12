Horoscope for Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a creative day and you're a creative sign because you are the artisan of the zodiac. (You can do anything with your hands.) Look for ways to express your creative talent. Note: there is a moon alert all day. Avoid shopping and important decisions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a social, friendly day! Enjoy the company of others, especially creative people. Even though you feel ambitious, be careful about what you do because there is a moon alert all day. Keep to business as usual. Avoid shopping (except for food and gas).

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a friendly day. People admire you, especially people in authority, which is why you might be approached by someone to take on increased responsibilities. Because there's a moon alert all day, don't agree to anything. Wait until tomorrow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you're high visibility. Furthermore, you have a desire to travel and do something to broaden your horizons. Heed the warning of the moon alert, which is in place all day. Therefore, volunteer for nothing! Bide your time.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is wonderful day to explore ideas, meet new people and learn new things. However, because it's a moon alert all day, agree to nothing important. Nevertheless, any moon alert is highly creative. Write down your clever ideas and ponder them afterward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be careful because today there's a moon alert all day in one of your Money Houses. Avoid important decisions about shared property, inheritances, wills, estates, taxes, debt or anything that you own jointly with others. Don't sign important papers. Wait until the moon alert is over.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today there is a moon alert all day opposite your sign. This means you might be tempted to make promises to close friends and partners or agree to a new way of doing things or new rules in the relationship. Don't do this. Agree to nothing until the moon alert is over. (See above.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fantastic day for anyone who wants to explore their creative talents. You'll find it easy to think outside of the box today. Trust your intuition. This is a lovely day to socialize! Avoid shopping and important decisions until the moon alert is over.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Like Scorpio, this is a creative day for you. You're in touch with your muse, which means you can write, draw, play, perform, sing, paint, sew, weave, weld, build and create original things from your imagination. This is also a lovely day to enjoy the company of others, especially children. Have fun!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Despite the fact that this is a fast-paced time for you, take a breath today. Enjoy quiet time at home and get in touch with your inner world (for want of a better phrase). Enjoy conversations with family members or time alone to contemplate your navel.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do be aware that there is a moon alert all day, which makes this a poor day for important decisions. Wait until the moon alert is over. However, it's the perfect day to enjoy the company of others. Avoid spending money on anything other than food and gas.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be careful because today there's a moon alert all day taking place in one of your Money Houses. Don't spend money on anything other than food and gas. Postpone important financial decisions. Don't shop for clothes, which will be tempting. Be smart.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jamie Alexander (1984) shares your birthday. You're highly spirited and eager to explore all aspects of life. You often challenge yourself because you like life to be exciting. This is a year of change for you. Let go of anything holding you back. Trust your intuition and be ready to act fast in new directions.

