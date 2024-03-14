Horoscope for Thursday, March 14, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 5 to 10:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Business and commerce are favored because your financial acumen is good. You might also donate money to those who are less fortunate. You might also go overboard buying something luxurious and elegant. Check the moon alert to avoid disappointment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today things will tend to go your way because the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the sun and Neptune. This will boost your popularity because people see you as friendly, easy-going and sympathetic. (Which you are!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Even though the moon is hiding in your chart, it has a favorable relationship with the sun at the top of your chart. This means others will be impressed with you, even if you don't know why. Don't worry. Just take the money and run.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Make an effort to meet people who are a bit different from you, because you can learn from them. In fact, a flirtation or a romance might begin. Someone might also give you advice that helps you to tweak or modify your future goals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you're high visibility, which means people notice you. (Some people know personal details about your personal life.) This is a favorable day for you to have discussions about wills, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property because you'll come out smelling like a rose. (We like.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Interesting things might happen today because you will push for them. You're curious and eager for a bit of adventure, which is why you will enjoy travel or doing anything that is a bit out of the ordinary, especially if it gives you a chance to learn something new or meet new and interesting people.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage; however, do be aware of the moon alert. Nevertheless, you have the advantage of benefiting from shared property and the wealth and resources of others. In fact, someone might do a favor for you, or pick up the tab or give you a gift. Yay!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with close friends, partners and members of the general public will be warm and friendly. In fact, this is an excellent day to deal with groups, particularly if they're children or young people. Discussions about education, sports, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry will go well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might want to help a coworker or a client or someone connected with your work, especially if you work from home. Some of you will do something today to improve your work space. Some of you might donate money or do something to benefit the welfare of children, which will feel rewarding.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an upbeat, social day that has opportunities for you. Grab chances to enjoy performances, sports events and the arts. You will also enjoy going out for dinner, drinks or Happy Hour. Because you are more sensitive to the needs of others today, you might help someone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today your focus is on your family and your private life. Nevertheless, you might be involved with groups. You might entertain at home. In particular, you might want to help someone. (Remember: True generosity is giving what is needed.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your communication skills are excellent today because you're more in sync with others — emotionally and intellectually. Obviously, this makes your relations with everyone a mutually positive experience. Bonus!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Physicist Albert Einstein (1879-1955) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, open-minded and constantly curious. You have humanitarian values and are sensitive to the feelings of others. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Take time to renew your spiritual beliefs. Explore philosophies and disciplines that will give you a better self-awareness.

