Horoscope for Friday, March 15, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pleasant, fast-paced day where you will enjoy seeing new places, meeting new faces and doing things, because you're curious! Keep an open mind — and keep moving because today, you want to have fun and be stimulated. (No bores allowed.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

I've said this before: You are the financial wizard of the zodiac. The moon is sitting in your Money House, which means you'll be on top of financial matters, including purchases as well as cash flow. But at a more subtle level, you're thinking of your values. What really matters?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month, and when this occurs, it tends to make you more emotional than usual. However, it also slightly boosts your good luck, which is a good thing. Why not ask the universe for a favor? See what happens.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This month, you want do something different and "get away from all this." Ideally, you want a change of scenery. However, today is different. You need to take a beat and hide. Seek out solitude in pleasant surroundings with good food and drink.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A meaningful discussion with a friend or a member of a group will be important to you. This could be about anything from shared property, financial matters, career options to discussing a relationship. Hopefully, this conversation will help you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might feel a bit exposed because you are noticed more than usual. Or perhaps, for some reason, people know personal information about you? You might have to divulge something to a boss or someone in a position of authority. It's tricky.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you want to get out of your rut. You want some stimulation, perhaps even in the smallest way. A different restaurant, a different store, talking to a friend you haven't seen for ages — do something that is out of the ordinary to satisfy your desire to enjoy an interesting change.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Although this is a playful, fun-loving time for you, today is a good day to check out banking details and anything to do with taxes, debt and shared property. Unfortunately, this stuff doesn't go away on its own. Stay on top of this to avoid later regrets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which simply means you need to be accommodating and ready to compromise a bit. This is not a big deal. Show others you have an open, winning attitude and that you're willing to cooperate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Focus in ways that you can be of service to others today because this will be rewarding for you. You might help a family member or a coworker. You might help a stranger. Whatever transpires will probably give you a sense of personal reward and gratification, because it feels good to be kind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have a lot of energy because fiery Mars is in your sign; and today, the moon is in the most playful part of your chart. Accept invitations to socialize with others. Enjoy sports events, fun outings, playful times with children, movies, the arts and schmoozing with friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although you're out there flying your colors with the sun and Venus in your sign, today you will welcome a chance to be private and hunker down at home so that you can relax among familiar surroundings. Buy your favorite snacks.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Brian Tee (1977) shares your birthday. You're charming and charismatic. You are also determined and competitive; however, you're happy to share your success. Fortunately, you can do this now because this year, you will reap the rewards of your past efforts! Expect a promotion, an award, kudos — some kind of recognition or acknowledgment. Bravo!

