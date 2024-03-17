Horoscope for Sunday, March 17, 2024

Moon Alert

After 5 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer. It's St. Patrick's Day.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The vibes are wonderful today. In particular, it's a great day to enjoy time at home or with family. Or you might choose to socialize in a low-key way; or you might prefer your own company. Whatever you do will be pleasant and mellow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It's easy to be friendly to everyone today, which is why you'll enjoy spending time with friends as well as groups, clubs and organizations. In particular, a creative, artistic friend will appeal. In fact, a friend might become a lover. (Oh yeah, it's that kinda day.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Enjoy the company of younger people. You make an excellent impression on others because people see you as sympathetic, sensitive and caring, which you are. You might spend money to look good and impress important people. First impressions can count.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a fortunate day because the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with fair Venus. Grab every chance to travel or do something that broadens your horizons. You might have a flirtation with someone who is "different." It's a good day to talk to bosses, parents and authority figures.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your idealism is aroused, which is why you might help people in distress, and encourage others to join you to do what they can. No contribution is too small. Drip, drip, drip and soon a large pail is full. Be patient with partners and close friends who might challenge you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A close friendship or warm interaction with someone will be important to you today. (Likely, this person is a female.) Perhaps this discussion will ultimately improve a close friendship or partnership? Let the energy of groups or a friend in particular help you now.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a great impression on others, especially coworkers or people who might be helping you with a health-related issue. In turn, you feel sympathetic to the misfortunes of others, and if there is anything that you can do to help them, you will.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You feel very sympathetic to children, especially children in need. Meanwhile, this is a romantic day for you. New romance will blossom for some, especially an attraction for someone who is "different"; and for others, existing relationships will become sweet and affectionate. Travel beckons!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family members might pull together and show support for each other. For example, someone might help you, or you might help a relative. This help might be because you need help, or it could be generosity in some form to help you to make your home more attractive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions with close friends, partners and spouses will be warm and understanding today because there is a real sense of caring and sympathy about each other's situations. You also have a strong awareness of who you are and what you have, which heightens your appreciation of your daily world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might see ways to boost your income or get a better paying job. Meanwhile, if shopping, you might be attracted to something elegant and luxurious - something that you have wanted for a long time. You just might get it!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are naturally a sensitive sign; however today, your Spidey sense is heightened, and you will literally grok what is happening in the world around you and be quick to grasp what others are feeling. Because of this, you will do what you can to help.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Rob Lowe (1964) shares your birthday. You're hard-working, imaginative and receptive. Your optimism makes it look like what you do is effortless. (Your game face.) This is the beginning of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it holds adventures and major changes. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities and be ready to take action.

