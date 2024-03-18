Horoscope for Monday, March 18, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have ambitious plans for something related to home and family. Perhaps these ideas are related to something that you want to do with your garden or an outdoor space? A spontaneous family gathering might also take place today. Stock the fridge so that you're not caught unawares.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a positive way to begin your week! You feel optimistic and mentally alert. However, do be aware that this is a mildly accident-prone day for you so pay attention to everything you say and do. Meanwhile, expect to encounter new people, new places and new ideas!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money and your belongings. On the upside, you have excellent moneymaking ideas that are ambitious. You might see ways to boost your income. Nevertheless, something unpredictable might also affect your assets. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with both lucky moneybags Jupiter and unpredictable Uranus. This means you feel optimistic and encouraged about something. You might deal with a group of people. However, you're also impulsive and restless. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

An unexpected opportunity to act on your desire to travel might happen. "I'm going places!" Similarly, you might see opportunities related to publishing, the law, medicine or higher education. Work behind the scenes to improve your chances at something because today is full of unexpected opportunities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend or a group might surprise you today. Or you might meet someone who is unusual in some way. Meanwhile, unexpected travel opportunities might come your way along with chances for higher education or news related to medicine or the law.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You're high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. Quite likely, they will see you as affluent and successful. They might also see you as unusual or unconventional, for some reason. Surprising news with a boss or parent might occur. Be ready for anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You need a change of scenery today, which is why you might feel a bit restless. Do something different so you can expand your world. Be aware that a surprise or something unexpected might occur; therefore, pay attention to avoid accidents. Grab any chance to travel or meet new people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Check your financial situation because something unexpected could affect your banking scene or something to do with shared property, inheritances or insurance matters. In other words, if you snooze, you might lose. Stay on top of the game so you know what's happening.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend, partner or spouse might throw you a curveball today. They might ask for something you didn't expect or make a weird suggestion. Possibly, you will meet someone new who is avant-garde, bohemian or unusual in some way? (It might be in a social situation.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Work-related travel might suddenly surprise you today. Or something to do with a group might also catch you off guard. Allow extra time for unexpected delays, especially related to equipment breakdowns, staff shortages and computer glitches. Parents should keep an eye on their kids to avoid accidents.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stay light on your feet because surprise invitations might suddenly appear. Therefore, dress well because you might suddenly have a luncheon date or an opportunity to socialize or attend the arts, the theater, a movie, sports events — something that will please you. Dress so that you're ready for anything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Queen Latifah (1970) shares your birthday. You are multitalented and resourceful. You are also courageous and intelligent. Because of this, you are often busy with many projects. Take it easy this year. It's slower paced and more laid-back. Focus on relationships, especially people who have your back and want the best for you.

