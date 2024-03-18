The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo. Today is the spring equinox.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The sun enters your sign, which means it's all about you in the next four weeks. Expect people and favorable situations to be attracted to you. Today you feel sympathetic toward a family member. You might want to help them if you can.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be prepared to be low key for the next several weeks. Although you might be competitive with groups and hang out with creative types, on the whole, you'll be glad to stay in the background and ponder what you want for your new year ahead (after your birthday arrives).

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Money issues are on your mind; nevertheless, you're entering a popular window for the next four weeks. Expect to hang out with younger people more than usual. Certainly, your ambition will be aroused, which is why you have lofty plans in the mix.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are a tad more emotional than usual because the moon is in your sign. Furthermore, the sun has just moved to the top of your chart to stay for the next four weeks, casting you in a flattering spotlight. This is a major bonus! Make the most of this advantage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Take a breather today. Work alone or behind the scenes. Meanwhile, in the next four weeks, travel will appeal because you need a change of scenery. You might also explore avenues in medicine, the law, higher education or publishing. Looking good!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A discussion with a friend (probably a female) could be important to you today. It's a good time to think about future goals. In the next four weeks, you will be interested in self-improvement both to your body, your health as well as your daily habits. Think positive!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do be aware that some people might know personal details about your private life today. Meanwhile, for the next four weeks, the sun will be opposite your sign, which means your energy will be a bit challenged. Get more sleep. Give yourself permission to take naps.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do something different to shake up your day because this will satisfy your desire for a bit of adventure. Meanwhile, get ready because you're going to bust your buns working hard in the next four weeks to get things done. You've got a To Do list, and you intend to tackle it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're entering a wonderful four-week window where play, amusing diversions, sports events, social outings and fun activities with kids will be your primary focus. It's a lovely, creative window for you as well. Meanwhile, entertain and pull things together at home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The way to enjoy this day is to accommodate and cooperate with others. This is no biggie. You're an excellent negotiator. Meanwhile, in the next four weeks, your focus on home, family and perhaps a parent will be primary. Tackle some home repairs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next few weeks because your agenda is busy! You've got places to go, people to see and things to do. You will read and study more. Today you want to get better organized. Excellent choice.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A playful day! Accept invitations to socialize. Enjoy the company of friends and children. Meet your pals for Happy Hour. You will also notice that in the next four weeks, your focus on money, cash flow and earnings will be stronger.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Bruce Willis (1955) shares your birthday. You are both dreamy and practical. You have lots of energy to pursue your goals, which you do with enthusiasm. This is a fun-loving year for you. Let your hair down, party and schmooze with others. Have good times but don't lose sight of your objectives. Enjoy!

