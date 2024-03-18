The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Wednesday, March 20, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You need to be yourself and feel who you really are. (It's important to feel comfortable in your own skin.) Because of this, you will project yourself more emotionally than usual. That's just fine. If others don't like it, that's their problem. You might feel more protective and nurturing to children as well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You'll welcome this opportunity to be by yourself in a private way — to have the luxury of contemplating your navel — if you can swing this. You need some time alone, especially in familiar surroundings where you can relax. An ideal day for self-contemplation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your communications with others are important, which is why you want to get down to the nitty-gritty of something when talking to relatives, siblings or neighbors. This is why you might feel impatient wasting time discussing superficial topics.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today it's easy to identify with what you own — your belongings, your assets and your wealth because you feel a strong attachment to these things. You might also find that you have to defend yourself where there is really nothing at stake, which can be frustrating.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign increasing your need to belong and relate to friends and loved ones. You will also feel very sensitive to the feelings and moods of those around you. This means you will be there if someone needs your attention. You care.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today it's appropriate if you want to withdraw and keep to yourself because you need solitude and a chance to take some time for yourself. This is why you won't feel much like socializing. However, you might be interested in some kind of mystical or spiritual discipline today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your emotional contact with a friend or a member of a group will be important to you today. In fact, this is why you might feel protective or supportive for someone. You might also feel a bit jealous if they pay more attention to someone else. (It happens to us all.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might have a public argument, or something might happen that calls attention to your personal life. Meanwhile, you might want to help someone you know through your job or your career. Be careful about blurring the distinction between friendship and authority, because this is easy to do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have a strong urge to break free from your daily routine and do something different because you feel restless for adventure. Travel would be an ideal choice. Even mental journeys through books and film will be satisfying. New contacts from other cultures might also intrigue you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your emotional experiences when dealing with others will be more intense today. In part, this is because you might feel possessive about something you own or possessive about your share of something. You might even envy someone who has something that you don't have. And so it goes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today your attention is drawn to your most personal relationships and friendships. These people will seem important you and you will want their attention. Because of this, guard against knee-jerk reactions if things don't go your way. Easy does it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you might have to put the needs and considerations of someone else before your own simply because this is what's happening. Don't play the martyr game. We all have times when we have to help someone else and be of service. No biggie. (And remember: what goes around, comes around.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Filmmaker Spike Lee (1957) shares your birthday. You are compassionate, caring and wise. You have a talent for making others feel better. You make a difference. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Work to build good foundations.

