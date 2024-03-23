Horoscope for Sunday, March 24, 2022

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10:30 a.m. 4 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A lovely day to socialize with others! However, your social plans might be private because you prefer it this way. In fact, whatever transpires might ultimately increase your wealth or boost your income. No surprise, because with the sun and Mercury in your sign, this is your winning day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your interactions with groups, clubs and friends will be upbeat and positive. Make an effort to get involved. (Get dressed.) You might be attracted to someone who is creative or artistic. Very likely, the people you meet will expand your world in some way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This will be a happy day for you because you make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents and people in authority. In fact, you make such a great impression, some of you might strike up a romance with someone, especially in the afternoon. (This might line up with your ambitious plans?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Stay light on your feet because opportunities to travel might suddenly drop in your lap. Certainly, something will happen that expands your world and makes you more interested in learning something new. This could be through schooling, coursework or meeting a fascinating person. Keep an open mind!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This might be a financially rewarding day for you because things are inclined to go your way. You might receive financial favors or opportunities. You might seek out a loan or mortgage. Please note, if you do, avoid signing important papers during the moon alert. Be smart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For most of this day, the moon is in your sign. Meanwhile, Venus is directly opposite your sign dancing beautifully with Jupiter, which heightens all your social opportunities with others, especially close friends, spouses and partners. Get out and enjoy good times with others, especially this afternoon.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with work colleagues will be warm and friendly. For many of you, work-related travel is likely. You might do something that expands your contacts or introduces you to new people, especially people who are more worldly. You can learn something today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fabulous day to party, socialize and schmooze with others. Accept invitations to sports events, fun outings and playful activities with kids. This is a lovely date day as well. You will also enjoy the arts, so be open to movies, the theater and art galleries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You'll enjoy entertaining at home. You will also enjoy redecorating where you live. Because things are so beneficial regarding your home and your private life, you might investigate real-estate opportunities. If you do this, avoid important decisions or signing papers during the moon alert.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're happy today, which is why not only are your relations with others pleasant, they will give you a greater appreciation of your daily surroundings. This is a blessing! You might choose to spend today at home, puttering with repairs, or you might socialize with neighbors, relatives and siblings. Either way, you win.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a financially favorable day for you. Business and commerce are blessed as well because you have opportunities to boost your income. You might also shop for beautiful things. If so, avoid shopping during the moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

With Venus in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, you're happy and optimistic. In fact, your enthusiasm will be contagious, which is why others will want to be in your company. Enjoy socializing! Live it up.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Science academic, activist David Suzuki (1936) shares your birthday today. Even though you are passionate about issues, you appear tranquil and uncomplicated. It's important for you that your achievements are recognized. Fortunately, this is the year you can expect this to happen because kudos, awards and acknowledgment of your efforts will come your way. Bravo!

