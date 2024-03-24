Horoscope for Monday, March 25, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The lunar eclipse in Libra peaks at 2 a.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today's lunar eclipse takes place opposite your sign. (It's a strong full moon.) And on April 8, the solar eclipse will also take place in your sign. Bookends! This affects partnerships, marriages and your closest friendships. Be cool and be conciliatory.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today is charged with energy, particularly dealing with coworkers, customers and clients because of the lunar eclipse, which is a strong full moon energy. You might also find it challenging dealing with health care workers or people related to your health or your pet. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a rocky day for romance because of the full moon energy, which is a lunar eclipse today. (See moon alert.) Be patient with romantic partners; likewise, be patient with your kids, as well as with cohorts in the entertainment world and the hospitality industry.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The lunar eclipse puts you at cross purposes when dealing with home and family versus career and your public reputation. Accept the fact that you can't please everyone. However, since you're high visibility with the sun at the top of your chart, you can't ignore your public image either.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because today is an accident-prone day for you. Of course, this doesn't have to happen; but the energy is there, especially with short trips and daily activities. You might also have a verbal gaffe that you later regret. Slow down and take a breath.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

On the whole, this is a fairly mellow week; but today, a lunar eclipse will take place that highlights both your Money Houses, which will increase your interest in earnings, cash flow, debt and shared property. Make sure you have a full picture of your finances because information is power.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the only lunar eclipse in your sign all year is taking place. That means this is a powerful full moon, which will heighten energies between you and spouses, partners and close friends. Don't be quick to react to things. Stay calm. Take a breath. Scan the scene. Be chill.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A strong energy might bubble to the surface that affects your dealings with your health, your job and your pet. The reason this will occur is because of the energy of today's lunar eclipse (which is a powerful Full Moon). Think before you speak!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents need to pay attention today because this can be an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social outings and sports events might also produce accidents or intense happenings due to the Lunar Eclipse taking place today. Don't rush headlong into anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When dealing with parents and situations with family and home today, take a moment and pause, so that you can give everything a sober second thought. This way you might avoid some conflict or regrets, because today's Lunar Eclipse will definitely heighten everyone's emotions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Take a beat. Be observant and get the full picture of everything going on around you. This way you will avoid blurting out something you might later regret. You might also avoid an accident.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today's lunar eclipse could create stress in financial matters related to earnings, cash flow or something to do with shared property, taxes, bills and insurance issues. Whatever happens will probably come to a head and then be resolved.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Musician, singer, songwriter Elton John (1947) shares your birthday. You're enthusiastic and energetic. (Invariably, you're where the action is.) You are hard-working, imaginative and quirky. People remember you. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it's time to let go of anyone or anything that has been holding you back.

