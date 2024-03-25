Horoscope for Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 6 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a more laid-back day for you; however, the moon is still directly opposite your sign, which means you will focus on your most personal relationships, spouses, close friends and partners. Conflicts will be emotional. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might focus on hobbies, home crafts and details regarding organizing your home. You might also have to help someone, and thereby, put your needs second to theirs. Fear not. You're not being a martyr. This is simply what's happening.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a relatively laid-back day. Enjoy yourself! Accept invitations to socialize. You will also enjoy the arts, movies, luncheons, dinners, coffee-Klatches, fun at Happy Hour as well as sports events and fun activities with children. Have a happy day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial discussions, especially with a parent or an authority figure, might be disconcerting, because you would prefer to relax at home in privacy. Nevertheless, these discussions cannot be avoided. Listen carefully. Be gracious.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have a strong need to tell your ideas to somebody or share some thoughts. Basically, you need to speak and be heard. However, you will also welcome feedback. You want to talk about something that is serious and meaningful to you, not superficial chitchat.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Some minor disputes about cash flow, earnings or, possibly, some touchy words about a possession that you own might be challenging today. Someone might even question your ownership of something? (That will go over like a lead balloon.) Be friendly. What might be minor to you could be a big deal for someone else. Tonight, check belongings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The moon is still in your sign today, which will make you feel a greater need to belong and relate to a loved one. Your emotional antennae are wired, which is why you can sense the feelings of others. You personally might also feel the need for nurturing. ("Coming in for a hug!")

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

No matter how extroverted you are, you are basically a private person. You have your secrets. Today is a day where you feel the need to be private and enjoy seclusion, preferably solitude in beautiful surroundings with good food and drink.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your emotional contact with a friend, or perhaps a member of a group will be important to you today. In fact, a minor dispute might occur related to romance, children, social outings or sports. Don't take things too personally and jeopardize the friendship. Try to go along to get along.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have an argument with a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority. ("Don't quibble, Sybil.") Incidentally, this includes the police. Meanwhile, your personal life is a bit on public display for some reason. Be aware of this if you have to do some damage control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Expect a few challenges when dealing with siblings, neighbors and relatives today. You might experience a minor dispute or an argument. You might have to decide what is more important: being right, or being in the relationship. Don't let your desire to get to the bottom of something put you at odds with a friend.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial disputes might take place because people are always touchy about financial matters, especially their own earnings and their wealth. (Studies indicate people are more private about their finances than they are about their sex life.) Or possibly, you're at odds with someone about differing values? That's tough.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Martin Short (1950) shares your birthday. You're a keen observer of the human condition. You're courageous, determined but easygoing. You value honesty. This year embraces new beginnings and opportunities for you. Stay light on your feet and be flexible. Be ready to act because it's the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you.

