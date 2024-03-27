Horoscope for Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Moon Alert

After 4:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with someone else will go well because you're pumped and confident. You'll have no trouble defending your own best interests when talking to others. Oh yeah!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have a strong energy, which is why you might inspire others to follow your ideas, especially when dealing with groups or members of an organization. Possibly, you will attract someone who has this energy to you? (It can work both ways.) Listen to what others have to say.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a productive day for you because you have the enthusiasm and inner drive to accomplish what you want to do. This might relate to your job; however, it might also relate to something to do with a personal health issue. You might also be involved with a pet today. Who knows?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a playful day! Make sure you take some time today to have fun, even if it's just stopping for a coffee to read a book or enjoy the view. Sports events, the theater, movies and playful activities with children are excellent choices. Some of you will be excited about romance. Woot!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you feel invigorated and enthusiastic about making home improvements. Quite literally, you'll have the energy to start shoving furniture around or doing something that excites you about making a change for the better here you live.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your communication skills are fantastic today, which is why you'll be persuasive and convincing in any discussion with others. (Obviously, this bodes well for any of you who are in sales, marketing, teaching, acting, writing or editing.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don't dismiss some moneymaking ideas that might cross your mind today because they could be worthwhile. In fact, this is an excellent time to initiate something; however, this window will be brief. You will also be strong in all your financial negotiations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars, which makes you courageous and confident! This is why you will be a natural leader today, especially with groups of people. They will listen to what you say because you will radiate an inner excitement about your ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although this is a playful week for you, today you might enjoy some seclusion or privacy because you feel the urge to "get away from all this." Therefore, look for ways to indulge your need to have some quiet time. Find a nice place with good food and drink.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions with a friend or a group will be lively today because you have strong opinions. This is why you might suddenly be the leader of the pack. People will listen to what you want to achieve. (Possibly, you will encounter someone with this same vibrant energy?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today your energy level is high and people notice this. This is also why you won't hesitate to talk to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Make your pitch because this is a good day to initiate something new, especially if it will be finished quickly.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Follow your urge to discover more and learn new things today. For example, you will appreciate a chance to travel and see more of the world — be it close or far. Likewise, you will love to learn new things by studying or "traveling" through books and film. Romance with someone "different" might begin.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actress Pauley Perrette (1969) shares your birthday. You have a unique style. Many of you dress in a memorable way. You are passionate about your causes, and always independent. This is a quieter, slower year for you. Take time to catch your breath. Focus on encouraging relationships with people who have your back.

