Horoscope for Thursday, March 28, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Oh my. Be still my beating heart. This is a seriously romantic, passionate day for you. This includes secret love affairs, casual, hidden flirtations and full-blown expressions of adoration. Some of you will receive a gift as a token of someone else's love or admiration for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an exciting day for you because for some of you, a friend might become a lover. (Or at least, a hot flirtation.) Something about it will be a surprise — for sure. Others might meet a new friend who is delightful — nothing romantic — just warm and friendly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an interesting day because some of you will develop a crush on your boss or perhaps a romance will begin with someone in a position of authority? This person is probably related to your job. At a more modest level, people in authority will be kind to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A sudden opportunity to travel might fall in your lap. How delightful! Others might get an unexpected chance to study or take a course or go to school. Meanwhile, romance with someone "different" will surprise many of you. (Not a boring day.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are a romantic sign and today you will be glad to know that this is a romantic day. In fact, it's a passionate day for some of you; and at the least, it's a flirtatious day for those who are timid but coquettish. A meaningful smile? A wink? A lingering look?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with friends and partners will be warm and tender today. Some of you might feel romantic and passionate. Others will be taken by surprise for some reason. Basically, people feel friendly to each other because romantic vibes are in the air.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for financial matters because unexpected opportunities (especially related to your job) might boost your income or give you a financial advantage in some way. Ask for a loan or mortgage. Expect to be pleasantly surprised.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus, which is a lovely, romantic connection. Flirtations, invitations and promising titillations will occur for many of you. These could be fleeting and minor, or it might stop you in your tracks and make your heart jump.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Stock the fridge because you might spontaneously entertain today. You might entertain a group, or you might entertain an individual. This person might be someone you feel attracted to? Certainly, this is the classic day for saucy flirtations and romantic get-togethers.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the kind of day where a friend might become a lover or a subtle flirtation might take place with a friend, or a member of a group, that neither of you acknowledges but you know it occurred. That "secret moment." (I'll never tell.) New people, new ideas and new places make this an interesting day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People notice you today. This could be for a number of reasons, but definitely, one of these reasons might be because you're flirting with a boss? Or someone is attracted to you and others notice? This is also a favorable day to deal with real estate matters and shopping for home and family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Flirtations and attractions to someone who is different are practically unavoidable today, unless you're living under a rock. ("Don't be coy, Roy.") Enjoy the company of others. Have some laughs. People are friendly today and surprise attractions will catch many off guard.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter, actress Lady Gaga (1986) shares your birthday. You are independent, practical and often the center of attention. Your work gives you a sense of fulfillment. You're also generous. You have a wonderful, fun-loving year to look forward to. Let your hair down and enjoy yourself! However, don't lose sight of your goals.

