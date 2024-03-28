The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Thursday, March 28, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, March 28, 2024
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Oh my. Be still my beating heart. This is a seriously romantic, passionate day for you. This includes secret love affairs, casual, hidden flirtations and full-blown expressions of adoration. Some of you will receive a gift as a token of someone else's love or admiration for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an exciting day for you because for some of you, a friend might become a lover. (Or at least, a hot flirtation.) Something about it will be a surprise — for sure. Others might meet a new friend who is delightful — nothing romantic — just warm and friendly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an interesting day because some of you will develop a crush on your boss or perhaps a romance will begin with someone in a position of authority? This person is probably related to your job. At a more modest level, people in authority will be kind to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A sudden opportunity to travel might fall in your lap. How delightful! Others might get an unexpected chance to study or take a course or go to school. Meanwhile, romance with someone "different" will surprise many of you. (Not a boring day.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are a romantic sign and today you will be glad to know that this is a romantic day. In fact, it's a passionate day for some of you; and at the least, it's a flirtatious day for those who are timid but coquettish. A meaningful smile? A wink? A lingering look?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with friends and partners will be warm and tender today. Some of you might feel romantic and passionate. Others will be taken by surprise for some reason. Basically, people feel friendly to each other because romantic vibes are in the air.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for financial matters because unexpected opportunities (especially related to your job) might boost your income or give you a financial advantage in some way. Ask for a loan or mortgage. Expect to be pleasantly surprised.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus, which is a lovely, romantic connection. Flirtations, invitations and promising titillations will occur for many of you. These could be fleeting and minor, or it might stop you in your tracks and make your heart jump.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Stock the fridge because you might spontaneously entertain today. You might entertain a group, or you might entertain an individual. This person might be someone you feel attracted to? Certainly, this is the classic day for saucy flirtations and romantic get-togethers.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the kind of day where a friend might become a lover or a subtle flirtation might take place with a friend, or a member of a group, that neither of you acknowledges but you know it occurred. That "secret moment." (I'll never tell.) New people, new ideas and new places make this an interesting day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People notice you today. This could be for a number of reasons, but definitely, one of these reasons might be because you're flirting with a boss? Or someone is attracted to you and others notice? This is also a favorable day to deal with real estate matters and shopping for home and family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Flirtations and attractions to someone who is different are practically unavoidable today, unless you're living under a rock. ("Don't be coy, Roy.") Enjoy the company of others. Have some laughs. People are friendly today and surprise attractions will catch many off guard.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter, actress Lady Gaga (1986) shares your birthday. You are independent, practical and often the center of attention. Your work gives you a sense of fulfillment. You're also generous. You have a wonderful, fun-loving year to look forward to. Let your hair down and enjoy yourself! However, don't lose sight of your goals.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, March 25, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, March 24, 2022
Horoscope for Saturday, March 23, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, March 22, 2024
The Latest
FILES-US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-FBI-LIEBERMANFILE - No Labels Founding Chairman and former Sen. Joe Lieberman speaks in Washington on Jan. 18, 2024. Lieberman, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain's running mate eight years later, has died Wednesday, March 27, according to a statement issued by his family. He was 82. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Obituaries
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, Democrats’ VP pick in 2000, dead at 82
Joe Lieberman was a Democrat who ran for vice president with Al Gore in 2000 and became an independent and nearly joined the GOP ticket eight years later with Sen. John McCain.
By Associated Press
 
Clayton Harris III (left) and Eileen O'Neill Burke (rght) campaign for Cook County state's attorney on election day.
Elections
Ebb turns to slow for O’Neill Burke, whose thinning lead thickens ever so slightly
The latest batch of city and suburban mail-in ballots in the Cook County state’s attorney’s race show Eileen O’Neill Burke leading Clayton Harris III by 1,637 votes, up 39 since Tuesday.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Alex Caruso Ben Sheppard
Bulls
Bulls refuse to put a ceiling on Alex Caruso’s underrated offense
Caruso is averaging career highs in points and three-point attempts.
By Joe Cowley
 
Transportation
CDOT outlines transportation upgrades on Goose Island
Two new bridges, plus bike paths and landscaping improvements are planned. Cyclists express concern that the plan doesn’t include protected bike lanes.
By Jessica Ma
 
adler_082217_10.jpg
Health
Eye experts warn of damage from staring directly at solar eclipse: ‘Do it safely’
Doctors say looking at the April 8 eclipse without approved solar glasses — which are many times darker than sunglasses — can lead to retinal burns and can result in blind spots and permanent vision loss.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 