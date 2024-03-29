Horoscope for Friday, March 29, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might feel sympathetic and supportive to someone, which is why you will want to help them out in a practical or financial way. Be aware of the limitations of the moon alert. Avoid important decisions during that time. Be helpful, but don't give away the farm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for a heart-to-heart conversation with a close friend, partner or spouse. You can have an honest exchange with someone, which will be meaningful. The trick is to avoid agreeing to anything important during the moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This morning you might want to help a friend; or conversely, you might seek someone's help, especially at work or pertaining to your health. After the moon alert is over, a discussion with a partner or close friend might improve things in a major way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Explore your creative potential this morning because you're in touch with your muse. (In fact, creative projects are always excellent to explore during any moon alert.) Later in the day, look for ways to introduce reforms to your work or improve your health.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A family member might need your help today, or perhaps you will make an appeal to a family member for assistance? Either way, you feel sympathetic toward relatives. After the moon alert is over, enjoy social opportunities. Accept invitations to schmooze or party.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This morning your idealism is aroused along with your imagination. You might spend time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. This is a very creative time for writing and exploring the arts. After the moon alert is over, you might want to make home improvements.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be careful with financial decisions or shopping today because in the morning, you might be tempted to buy something impractical but elegant or luxurious. Then comes the moon alert. Bad time to spend money. However, after the alert is over, you will be decisive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with others because you feel warm, friendly and sympathetic. Enjoy casual outings, sports events and fun activities with kids. Once the moon alert is over today, you'll be resourceful and see new ways to use your assets and possessions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel a bit reclusive this morning. Some will seek out opportunities to meditate or enjoy private moments. However, after the moon alert is over, the moon moves into your sign, which will heighten your emotional energy in a big way. Your luck will improve as well. Bonus!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A warm connection with a friend or a member of a group might be meaningful to you today. Nevertheless, during the moon alert, do not agree to anything important; wait until it is over. Later in the day, you will welcome opportunities to enjoy some privacy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This morning you're high visibility. People notice you. In fact, some people know personal details about your life. During the moon alert today, do not volunteer for anything or make important decisions. Afterward, enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Feelings of escapism are strong this morning. You might want to travel or explore a new world through the internet, film or books. You will also enjoy talking to people from different backgrounds. After the moon alert is over, you might get the attention of bosses or authority figures. Someone will listen to you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Brendan Gleeson (1955) shares your birthday. You are observant. You approach life with a slow, steady determination. You are polite, sensitive and honest. This year is about work and building foundations in your life both physical and external as well as internal structures. You will thrive and will accomplish much.

