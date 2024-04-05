Horoscope for Friday, April 5, 2024

Moon Alert

After 6:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to do research and discover more information about anything that you want to know. In fact, secrets might be revealed. People are happy to work with you and help you because the sun and fair Venus are in your sign, along with retrograde Mercury.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be involved more than usual with a friend or a member of a group. In fact, this is an excellent day to bounce your ideas off someone if you want their feedback about your plans. Competition with a friend or a group is also likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You're high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. Somehow, strangers seem to know about your personal life. Meanwhile, you're ambitious about what you want to achieve and friends (especially young people) will help you do this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You look attractive to others with the sun and fair Venus high in your chart. Perhaps this is why you will catch the attention of bosses, parents and authority figures you haven't seen for a while. In fact, romance with a boss or someone in a position of authority might begin.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Capitalize on the six-week-window of time when you will more easily finish writing projects or important study plans. Mercury retrograde will help you to go back and finish whatever is on your plate. In fact, you'll be surprised at how swiftly things will flow. Try it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey, this is no big deal. It simply requires a little patience, cooperation and an easygoing attitude on your part. You can pull this off — for sure.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Many of you are dealing with the fallout of having ex-partners and old friends back in your world. This might be especially challenging for you because you're a people pleaser, which means you could feel pulled in different directions with different loyalties. Not easy. Just please yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a playful, fun-loving day. Accept invitations to schmooze and socialize with others. Enjoy sports events, the arts, movies and fun activities with kids. You might be involved in some kind of competitive sports or an artistic competition? Since you're working hard, you'll get results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although this is a social time with invitations to schmooze, today you feel the need to take a breather and hide somewhere, preferably where you can relax among familiar surroundings like your home. However, increased activity and chaos at home are challenging? What to do?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a strong need to talk to others today because not only do you want to say something, you need to be heard. This is why you want to find someone who is willing to have a serious discussion — not just gossip and casual chitchat.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're working hard now to boost your earnings, which is why money, possessions and your values are on your mind. If you're planning a short trip, give yourself extra time to deal with the unexpected because travel delays are likely.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign for the next 2 1/2 days, which will give you a slight advantage over other signs. Admittedly, it also heightens your emotions. (Carry Kleenex because you're a weeper.) Try physical exercise to blow off any pent-up steam building up within you from Mars in your sign.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lily James (1989) shares your birthday. You are creative and you work hard for your goals. You are busy and active, and sometimes you dazzle! This year you will receive recognition for your efforts. You might attain power or leadership. You will receive awards, promotions, acknowledgment or kudos. Bravo!

