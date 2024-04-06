Horoscope for Saturday, April 6, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Even though you may be low key today, even private, this is a pleasant, relaxing day. You might attract someone powerful to you today. You might also have some ideas that can expand your world in a fresh, exciting way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel a bit laid-back; nevertheless, a conversation with a friend or a member of a group will be exciting. Something might happen that makes you feel younger. Perhaps it holds the promise of something fresh and different for the future? Perhaps someone really impresses you today?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You make a great impression on others because people see you as powerful, effective, and at the same time, open to change and modern ideas. Although this is a lighthearted day of pleasure for many, you can use this great impression that you create to ask for what you want.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Feelings of escapism might lead you to new places and new ideas. For starters, you will enjoy talking to people from different backgrounds. You'll also love a change of scenery. Opportunities to do both of these things might arise; if so, your window of opportunity will be brief. Act fast!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel for pleasure will appeal to you today. If you can't physically travel then explore your neighborhood or travel through books and film, talk to people from different backgrounds. Meanwhile, stay in touch with banking details and issues related to shared property to avoid surprises.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be prepared to cooperate with others today because the moon is still opposite your sign. However, someone might suggest something illuminating or exciting to you? Furthermore, gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. Therefore, keep an open mind — and an open pocket!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with others are warm and friendly today, which is perfect because this is an ideal day to relax and have fun with others. Work-related relationships will go well, although they might include a surprise of some kind. Perhaps something will be expanded or increased? Personal relationships are passionate!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a playful day and you're a playful sign. Make time to enjoy the arts, schmoozing with others, taking it easy as well as enjoying sports events and fun times with kids. A partner or close friend might surprise you with a gift or good news. (Bonus!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A bit of turmoil at home or within the family might be resolved today by talking to someone powerful or hearing some surprising news. Whatever happens will be unexpected, but it will also bring greater freedom and more choices. (Happiness is having alternatives.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to relax at home or to entertain at home, especially because you might hear from family members and relatives you haven't seen for a while. Your daily routine might suddenly change for some reason. Therefore, stay light on your feet!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Life will move quickly today in an upbeat way. You're happy to see others. You're enthusiastic. Spontaneous short trips might take place. You might be surprised to bump into people you haven't seen for a while. You might find a lost possession or see new ways to make money.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you're eager for good times. You might be excited about a shopping purchase or a moneymaking idea. You might suddenly change your plans. Whatever you do will make you feel younger and more alive. (You'll never be as young as you are today!)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Paul Rudd (1969) shares your birthday. You are charismatic. You love to discover new things. People like your sincere enjoyment of the world around you. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it's time for you to let go of whatever has been holding you back. Clear the decks!

