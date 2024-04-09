Horoscope for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a powerful day for you because the sun is in your sign. However, Mercury retrograde is also in your sign, which means you're dealing with old business plus, ex partners and old friends. Fortunately, Venus, in your sign as well, guarantees that you'll be smooth and charming with everyone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can get a tremendous amount done, especially if you're working with others — teams, clubs and organizations. Someone older might give you advice or assistance. In turn, you might take a leadership role to help everyone achieve a productive goal. Go, go, go!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will get a lot done because you are motivated. Your ambition is aroused, and, fortunately, your follow-through energy is right there as well. Whatever you do will impress bosses and authority figures. Share your goals with someone else to get their feedback. Someone younger from your past might be helpful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Believe it or not, this is one of the most productive days of the year! You can get a lot done because you look good to bosses, parents, VIPs and even the police. Meanwhile, direct your energy and focus to travel details and issues with publishing, higher education, medicine and the law.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your focus might be on publishing, legal matters, medicine or travel plans; nevertheless, you have a strong driving energy to clear up loose details about insurance issues, inheritances and shared property. Get as much done as possible because the gods are with you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an extremely productive day, one of the best days to get things done in the entire year. However, you might encounter opposition from a partner or close friend. The secret is to harness that energy and work for a win-win solution. Is this possible?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will get an enormous amount of work done today because planetary vibes can make this one of the most productive days of the year for you. You're keen to work and get results! Appeal to others, especially experts for support. Renegotiate old business.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Those of you in the performing arts or in sports can make great strides because this is a fantastic day to practice and hone your technique. Meanwhile, every Scorpio can be productive today, especially finishing old business and wrapping up stuff that needs to get done.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Despite your desire to enjoy fun times, including vacations, today you can make major headway with domestic improvements. Buckle down and get stuff done that will make a difference where you live or dealing with family members. (You'll be glad you did.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family and domestic issues will go well, especially if you're finishing home repairs or redecorating projects. You are proactive and convincing, which is why others will listen to you today. Count on getting a lot done! (This will please you.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You'll be pleased at how productive you can be, especially because your communications with others will get the results you want. Be firm about financial issues and financial arrangements. Ask for what you expect to get. Today your hard work will pay off!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today has the potential to be one of the most productive days of the year for you because fiery Mars in your sign is lined up with stern Saturn. In other words, you mean business! Financial discussions will go well. This is an excellent time to rethink financial deals. Do get out of bed.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Charlie Hunnam (1980) shares your birthday. Although you are courageous, daring and risk-taking, you are not foolish. You appear impulsive, but you know what you're doing. This year, simplicity is the key to your life. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important. Build structures. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

