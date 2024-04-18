The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Monday, April 22, 2024

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid power plays about money or something to do with your possessions or something that you own. Or perhaps you’ll face power plays related to inheritances, or getting your share of something, or issues to do with shared property. Tomorrow’s full moon will bring this to a head.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might feel a buildup of energy before tomorrow’s full moon, which takes place opposite your sign. (A doozy.) This means you will likely feel an increasing tension when dealing with partners and close friends, as well as bosses and authority figures. Steady as she goes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Fortunately, relations with friends and groups have been friendly lately because Venus is in this part of your chart. In fact, you’ve been seeing people from your past, which is a fun way to catch up on old gossip and history. Tread carefully today because tension is building up before tomorrow’s full moon.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be patient with friends or members of groups because everyone can feel the tension building up before tomorrow’s full moon, which is a particularly stressful full moon. (Ouch.) Naturally, because the moon is your ruler, you will feel this. Keep things light. Be courteous.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Fasten your seat belt because today and tomorrow are a bit rough because tomorrow’s full moon is really at odds with your sign. This is why today, you might feel tension building up with bosses, parents, family members, partners and close friends. Yikes. Run away!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Life has been challenging lately because your ruler Mercury has been retrograde. Fortunately, on Thursday, Mercury stops being retrograde, which will improve things considerably for you. Meanwhile, avoid heated discussions and power plays about politics and religion. Stay chill.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You begin this week with some strain about money, earnings, cash flow, shared property and dealing with your kids or the cost of social occasions and vacations. All of this is in the mix and it’s a crunchy mix. Fear not after the full moon peaks tomorrow; by Wednesday, things will get easier.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

No doubt you feel a bit of stress because tomorrow the full moon is in your sign. This means that even today, you will start to feel a buildup of some tension dealing with partners and close friends, and possibly family members as well. You’re caught between a rock and a hard place.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid power struggles, which might crop up, especially with people at work or issues about a parent, or even matters that are related to your health. People are touchy today! That’s because there’s a heavy-duty full moon happening tomorrow. (This is why the tension is already palpable today.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romantic partners must be patient with each other today and tomorrow. Likewise, parents should be patient with their kids, especially about financial matters, because people are on edge today due to the tension building up before tomorrow’s Full Moon. Easy does it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius will feel the tension of tomorrow’s full moon the most. In fact, you will feel this tension building up today. Your best recourse is to be patient with yourself and others. Avoid arguments with parents and bosses. Stay friendly and be courteous.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because tension associated with tomorrow’s full moon could lead to an accident-prone situation for your sign. This could happen simply because you’re emotional or distracted for some reason.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Cassidy Freeman (1982) shares your birthday. You admire quality — a great job, an excellent car or quality craftsmanship. You’re warm and friendly, plus you inspire others. Take time this year to reflect or renew your spiritual beliefs or explore practices such as meditation, prayer or ideas that promote a better understanding of who you are.

