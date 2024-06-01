The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Israel-Hamas War News

1 arrested, protesters pepper sprayed at University of Chicago graduation

One person, who school officials said was not affiliated with the university, was arrested during a protest against the war in Gaza on Saturday during graduation ceremonies at the University of Chicago.

By  Violet Miller
   
IMG_8532.jpeg

Chicago police and University of Chicago Police form a police line Saturday on University Avenue during a protest against the war in Gaza amid graduation ceremonies.

One person was arrested amid a protest Saturday against the war in Gaza at the University of Chicago as the South Side school was holding graduation ceremonies.

Around 11 a.m., a “small number of protesters acted violently” while trying to access a closed area near 59th Street and University Avenue, school officials said in a statement.

One person, who the university said was not affiliated with the school, was arrested on allegations of battery, the statement said.

The officials did not release additional details.

Amid the ceremonies, several students walked out in protest of the war “without incident,” school officials said.

“The University is fundamentally committed to upholding the rights of students to express a wide range of views,” school spokesman Gerald McSwiggan said, who said the ceremonies went on uninterrupted.

The protests came a day after faculty at the university and 16 City Council members claimed the school was circumventing its own disciplinary process to withhold degrees from some pro-Palestinian student protesters after an ad hoc chair was abruptly added to the disciplinary committee to oversee their cases.

A student protester, who asked not to be named, said some students and families walked out of convocation — a ceremony where university administrators speak to students before they attend smaller diploma ceremonies.

At a subsequent rally, police set up barricades and used pepper spray against about a dozen people during a confrontation with protesters when police tried to grab people from the crowd, the student said.

The student said the person arrested was the parent of a graduate. The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Students walked out because the school is withholding diplomas and because there is no graduation in Gaza,” the student said, referencing the closure of schools in Gaza since the war began.

Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza after a surprise attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants that left more than 1,200 people, mostly Israeli civilians, dead. The militants also took several hundred people hostage.

More than 35,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Associated Press.

The Latest
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs-Reds first pitch set for 9:35 p.m. central
Due to weather in the area, Game 2 of the weekend series vs. the Reds has been delayed.
By Kyle Williams
 
This combination of file pictures created on May 31, 2024, shows senator and presidential pre-candidate for Frente Amplio por México, Xochitl Galvez (L), looking on during a press conference at the premises of the National Action Party in Mexico City on August 29, 2023, and Mexican leftist presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, of the National Regeneration Movement party (MORENA), looking on during a campaign rally in Alvaro Obregon municipality, Mexico City, on May 16, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
10,560 ciudadanos mexicanos en Illinois votarán en históricas elecciones presidenciales
Hasta 1,500 mexicanos con identificación para votar también podrán ejercer su voto en el consulado mexicano de Chicago antes de las 6pm el Domingo Junio 2.
By Andrea Flores
 
People walk into the Chicago West Illinois Secretary of State Facility’s department of motor vehicle services building on the West Side, Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Metro/State
Chicago-area teens flock to DMVs for exclusive summer appointments
The West Side driver services facility at 5301 W. Lexington St. saw a rush of teenagers early Saturday, the first day of expanded, teen-exclusive appointments.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
Sky Fever Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kamilla Cardoso makes her WNBA debut in Sky's 71-70 loss to Fever
Rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have the individual star power and talent to revitalize a once-strong rivalry between the Fever and Sky.
By Annie Costabile
 
Andrew Vaughn
White Sox
White Sox lose 10th straight in 10th; lose Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Benintendi to injuries
White Sox notebook
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 